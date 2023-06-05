Stefon Diggs’ Brother Involved in Violent Elevator Fight: Report

While Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs has been working out with his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, in lieu of attending voluntary organized team activities (OTAs), one of his other brothers, Mar’Sean Diggs, who also goes by the name Darez, has found himself in a troubling situation.

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Darez was involved in an elevator fight the took place at an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles on May 29, the outlet reported. Darez “helped orchestrate the brutal attack,” TMZ reported.

Stefon Diggs' Bro, Darez, Orchestrates Attack On Man In Elevator, Video Shows: Former XFL player Darez Diggs — the brother of NFL stars Stefon and Trevon Diggs — helped orchestrate the brutal attack of a man in an elevator earlier this week … new video, obtained by TMZ… pic.twitter.com/nhiTC1oXBW — – (@COUPSLEADER) June 5, 2023

The Los Angeles Police Department told the news outlet that “they were called to the scene, but the suspects had already fled when the officers arrived.” While a report for a robbery was taken, “the complainant told [police] three men had stolen an orange purse containing diamonds and other jewelry during the incident.” Thus far, no arrests have been made, but police told TMZ that an investigation remains ongoing.

The lobby footage shows Darez having a brief conversation with a man stepping out of the elevator. The man re-enters the elevator, but before the doors close shut, Darez and two acquaintances get inside where a violent altercation breaks out.

“The footage shows the men pummel the guy to the ground, ripping off his jewelry in the process. At one point, you can see one of the men kicks the guy in the face — before they drag him into the lobby,” TMZ wrote. “The men all stand around talking further… before they seem to rip another chain off the guy’s neck… Darez then seems to leave everyone in the lobby in a different elevator.”

Stefon & Trevon Diggs are Incredibly Close with Darez Mar’Sean Diggs

While Diggs’ relationship with Trevon is the most high-profile, as the NFL stars played against each other for the first time during the 2023 Pro Bowl, and will battle it out in Orchard Park when the Cowboys take on the Bills in Week 15 this upcoming season, Darez is never too far from his brothers.

Diggs is one of five siblings. He has two half-brothers from his father’s side, Darez, and an older brother named Aron Jr. On his mother’s side is Trevon and an older half-sister named Porsche Green.

After Stefon’s father, Aron Diggs, died in 2008, Diggs, who was 14 at the time, made it a point to get close to Darez, 12, who lived one town over. “It went from not really seeing Stefon much to seeing him all the time,” Darez told The Athletic in 2018.

As a five-star recruit out of high school, Diggs turned down offers to attend USC, Alabama, and Ohio State, choosing to play college football at Maryland in order to stay close to his family. Darez, following in his brother’s footsteps, played safety at Morgan State before transferring to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

After going undrafted in 2019, Darez initially signed with the Vikings on a try-out basis while Diggs was still playing for Minnesota. In 2020, he spent a season playing for the XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats before switching gears to work in the fashion industry.

While speaking to Twin Cities Pioneer Press in 2019, Darez credited Diggs for being a mentor.

“He just took us under his wing, knowing we didn’t have a father figure,” he told the outlet. “Just took on that role, basically. Guiding us, providing for us, being there when we needed him. Everything. Being a brother and a father. That’s tough. That’s a lot to ask of somebody that young.”

Darez Diggs Attends Many of Stefon Diggs’ Events



The Diggs brothers remain as close as ever. Photos shared on Instagram showed Darez was with Diggs and Trevon at Coachella in April, and last month, all three participated in the Bills star’s charity basketball event in Washington D.C.

Darez and Stefon also share a passion for clothing. Darez runs a lifestyle clothing brand called Blue Boii.