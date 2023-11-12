Insider Dishes on Bills QB Josh Allen’s Cryptic Comments on Ken Dorsey

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stirred some speculation last week when he appeared to take issue with the team’s play-calling after a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but an insider revealed that Allen is still firmly behind offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
Allen had expressed some frustration with the offense after the 24-18 loss on November 5, making what The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia saw as a “subtle, yet coded response” aimed at Dorsey.
“Just the game plan that we had going into it,” Allen said when asked what needed to improve.
But The Athletic’s Dianna Russini revealed this week that there is no trouble behind the scenes at One Bills Drive, and Dorsey’s position with the team is not at all in danger despite some vocal protestations from fans.
Ken Dorsey Taking the Blame
As Russini noted, Bills fans have settled into an annual tradition where “someone has to be blamed” for the team’s missteps, and this year it has Dorsey taking most of the arrows. While Allen’s earlier comments on the team’s struggles sparked some speculation that he was taking aim at the offensive coordinator, Russini wrote that he was really trying to take the heat off Dorsey and put it on the players.
“Quarterback Josh Allen tried to quiet the noise this past week, showing full support for his coach, explaining that the players need to execute the offense better and make better decisions,” Russini wrote.
Russini pointed out that some Bills fans made similar calls to fire then-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll when the team struggled in 2021, but they ended the season on a hot streak and came within 13 seconds of reaching the AFC title game for a second straight year.
Just as Daboll’s job was secure in 2021, Russini believes Dorsey has nothing to worry about this season.
“In this situation, there is genuine belief and confidence in Dorsey, so I don’t expect any changes,” Russini wrote. “We’ll see how much of this offense improves Monday night, when the Bills host the Denver Broncos.”
The Bills have a good chance to right the ship against the Broncos on November 13. Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 give the Bills a 65% win percentage against Denver, with a projected point spread of -4.
Josh Allen Expresses Optimism in Offense
Despite struggled that stretched back to the first game of the season, Allen said he is confident that Buffalo’s offense is on the verge of a breakthrough.
“That’s where I am extremely confident. The process we have, works,” Allen said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire.
Sean McDermott echoed the sentiment, saying that while there is still work to do for a team that fell out of the playoff picture with last week’s loss to the Bengals, he believes the Bills can do what it takes to turn things around.
“Confident,” McDermott said via video conference. “Confident in our team. Confident in our coaches. Confident in our players. Confident in our staff. It doesn’t mean we don’t have work to do. It doesn’t mean we don’t have a gap to close.”