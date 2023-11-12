Insider Dishes on Bills QB Josh Allen’s Cryptic Comments on Ken Dorsey

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stirred some speculation last week when he appeared to take issue with the team’s play-calling after a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but an insider revealed that Allen is still firmly behind offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Allen had expressed some frustration with the offense after the 24-18 loss on November 5, making what The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia saw as a “subtle, yet coded response” aimed at Dorsey.

“Just the game plan that we had going into it,” Allen said when asked what needed to improve.

But The Athletic’s Dianna Russini revealed this week that there is no trouble behind the scenes at One Bills Drive, and Dorsey’s position with the team is not at all in danger despite some vocal protestations from fans.

Ken Dorsey Taking the Blame

As Russini noted, Bills fans have settled into an annual tradition where “someone has to be blamed” for the team’s missteps, and this year it has Dorsey taking most of the arrows. While Allen’s earlier comments on the team’s struggles sparked some speculation that he was taking aim at the offensive coordinator, Russini wrote that he was really trying to take the heat off Dorsey and put it on the players.

“Quarterback Josh Allen tried to quiet the noise this past week, showing full support for his coach, explaining that the players need to execute the offense better and make better decisions,” Russini wrote.

Josh Allen has heard the criticism of Ken Dorsey. "it comes down to the guys on the field, we need to be better for him" Allen in support of his OC and the #bills process pic.twitter.com/RV0pyE0fui — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) November 9, 2023

Russini pointed out that some Bills fans made similar calls to fire then-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll when the team struggled in 2021, but they ended the season on a hot streak and came within 13 seconds of reaching the AFC title game for a second straight year.

Just as Daboll’s job was secure in 2021, Russini believes Dorsey has nothing to worry about this season.