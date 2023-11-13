“On the flip side of the Broncos offense, the Bills need to do the opposite,” Wojton wrote. “We know they’re going to want to pass the ball with quarterback Josh Allen. But whether it’s Allen or running back James Cook, someone has to move the ball on the ground. Against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, Buffalo’s offense was one dimensional and made the game a lot easier for the Bengals defense.”

The Bills ran for just 68 total yards in last week’s loss to the Bengals, with Allen accounting for 44 of them. Cook took six carries for 20 yards while veteran Latavius Murray ran just two times for four total yards.

Monday’s game could give the Bills a chance to break out of their recent offensive slump and jump back into the playoff picture. Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 give the Bills a 73% win percentage against the Broncos, with a predicted point spread of -6.5.