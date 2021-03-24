Bills Re-Sign Versatile WR to 1-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back another one of their own free agents and although he may not be big in stature, he’s another big signing for Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

On Tuesday, the Bills announced that they were signing wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to a one-year deal and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the deal was worth $1.15 million and $350,000 was fully guaranteed.

Earlier in the offseason, McKenzie appeared on Good Morning Football and said he wanted to return to Buffalo, but he was also leaving it in the hands of his agent. So, when the news was announced, the 5-foot-8, do-it-all type of receiver was ecstatic to return to Buffalo.

This past season, McKenzie played in all 16 games for Buffalo and reeled in 20 receptions for 282 yards and five touchdowns. He was also a pre-snap weapon for Brian Daboll and was often called in motion for handoffs or swing passes. He even threw a touchdown pass to Josh Allen.

On his Good Morning Football appearance, he basically said he can do it all.

“They just plugged me into spots where I needed to be plugged into and I can get the job done anywhere on the field,” McKenzie said. “I feel like that’s helped me so far up into this point and obviously we had a great season and I was helping the team win someway somehow. Wherever you plug me in at, I’m pretty sure I can do the job.”

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

McKenzie Could Take Over Kick and Punt Returning Duties

With Andre Roberts signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, McKenzie might be a shoe-in as a kick and punt returner this season. In Buffalo’s final regular season game, McKenzie did both and broke a punt 84 yards for a touchdown, which was Buffalo’s first punt return touchdown of the season.

McKenzie broke out during that game as well and caught six passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored in Buffalo’s AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

During his four-year career in the NFL, the former Georgia Bulldog has returned punts in the past. During his rookie season in Denver, he returned 21 punts for 183 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per return. In his sophomore season, he returned 16 punts between his time in Denver and Buffalo but had limited success with a 6.3 yards per return average.

His punt return touchdown this past year, is the lone punt return touchdown of his career.

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

McKenzie Adds Another Weapon to a Stacked Offense

With McKenzie signing a one-year deal, quarterback Josh Allen will have most of his weapons back from last year, outside of John Brown, and then some. The Bills have already added veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and also recently signed former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister.

But, the Bills will also be bringing back Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, who were Buffalo’s top two receivers last season with a combined 2,502 yards and 12 touchdowns. The addition of Sanders and Hollister just add to a potent offense that was one of the best in the league last season.

READ NEXT