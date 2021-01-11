Bills Send Message to Josh Allen About Future in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills are on the brink of punching their ticket to the AFC Championship for the first time since 1993 and it would be the icing on the cake for the type of season they are having.

They won the AFC East for the first time since 1995, matched a franchise record for wins in the regular season and hosted a playoff game for the first time since 1996. Quarterback Josh Allen has been at the center of that success and although he still has two years left on his rookie contract, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported this weekend that the Bills are ready to reward the third-year quarterback for his play.

From @NFLGameDay: #Bucs QB Tom Brady plans to play in 2021 and expects it to be even better… while the #Bills will approach QB Josh Allen's agents about a potential huge contract extension this spring or summer. pic.twitter.com/5glxAax2rG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2021

Before Buffalo earned its first playoff victory since 1995 on Saturday with a 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Rapoport reported that the Bills are expected to approach Allen’s representatives about possibly signing a massive contract extension this offseason.

“He might end up as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, if not the highest,” Rapoport said in the video.

Rapoport went on to add that a lot of the contract details will depend on what the salary cap is next year, but the Bills have the full intention of trying to extend Allen this offseason.

Allen Is Deserving of a Contract Extension

Whether or not Allen signs an extension in the offseason, he’s proved that he’s Buffalo’s next franchise quarterback and general manager Brandon Beane is going to do whatever he can to lock up Allen for the long-term.

In just his third season at the helm of the Bills offense, the former Wyoming signal-caller is having his best season yet. In 16 regular season games, Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns, while only throwing 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 421 yards and eight touchdowns this season as he rewrote Buffalo’s single-season record books.

He’s shown on multiple occasions that he’s improved immensely and is still continuing to grow as an NFL quarterback, so while Allen has been lighting up the league this year, this could be just the beginning for the 24-year-old from Firebaugh, CA.

He’s thrown for over 300 yards nine times this season and has thrown for two or more touchdowns 14 times this season. If not for the seasons that Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are having, Allen would be at the top of the NFL MVP conversation as well.

The Bills Have Locked Up Their Core Players

Although the coronavirus pandemic prevented the Bills from coming together like normal this offseason, the Bills front office still stayed busy and locked up some of their core players with big contract extensions.

In early August, the Bills announced that they were signing left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year extension through 2024. ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reported that sources told his colleague Adam Schefter that the contract was worth $60 million with $34 million guaranteed.

Then, just under a month later, the Bills also signed cornerback Tre’Davious White to a big four-year contract extension worth $70 million, according to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra.

If the Bills are able to lock up Allen, they’ll have a solid core group of players to build around over the next four years, but Allen might be the most important guy to lock up moving forward.

