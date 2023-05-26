Bills QB Josh Allen Steps Out With Marvel Movie Star [PHOTOS]

Just over a month has passed since Josh Allen‘s longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams sparked breakup rumors after she unfollowed the Buffalo Bills star on Instagram and deleted several years’ worth of photos featuring the couple together. And now, the 27-year-old quarterback appears to be moving on.

On Thursday, May 25, Allen was seen exiting a black SUV alongside Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star, Hailee Steinfeld, per The New York Post. Allen was casual in a white t-shirt and jeans as he wrapped his arm around Steinfeld, 26.

Photos of Allen and Steinfeld quickly went viral as Bills Mafia processed the possible new couple. One fan tweeted, “THATS MY QUARTERBACK,” while another person wrote, “NO WAY.”

hailee steinfeld and josh allen last night pic.twitter.com/1q0SP783tw — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 26, 2023

hailee steinfeld and josh allen in new york last night pic.twitter.com/Hv3Rpd5Jv1 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 26, 2023

SB Nation‘s Bruce Nolan joked, “Josh Allen seen out with Hailee Steinfeld just means I might get a Bills/Marvel crossover in my future so don’t ruin this for me.”

Seemingly confirming the fact that Allen is single, for the past six years, the Bills star has shared an annual birthday tribute to Williams on Instagram, but April 25 came and went this year without the Wyoming alum posting anything.

Williams instead celebrated her birthday with girlfriends who gifted her a cake with “#MHWN” written in icing on top, a hashtag that is linked to the podcast entitled, “My Husband Would Never.”

Brittany Williams Is ‘Accepting Husband Applications’

Allen unfollowed Williams on Instagram and deleted photos of the couple on his Instagram earlier this month. The move came on the heels of both Allen and Williams attending the Kentucky Derby, although they were never photographed together.

While Allen appears to be moving on from his college sweetheart, Williams appears to be ready to do the same. On May 6, a friend of Williams, Karlee Zacky, shared a photo of the two girls at Churchill Downs on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Now accepting husband applications @brittwilll.”

Hmm some of Britt’s friends throwing shade on our beloved Josh Allen. I don’t give a f*** #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fIyaK1tMVl — Linds$$$ – #stay humble #stay hungry (@duerinll) May 7, 2023

While it’s unclear what might’ve caused the breakup, Allen and Williams were last seen together in March, when they took a group vacation to Mexico. The other couples on the trip included Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen and fiancée Summer Juraszek, Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk and fiancée Ozzy Ozkan, along with Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy.

Hailee Steinfeld Previously Dated Niall Horan

Back in 2018, the Pitch Perfect star had a brief romance with One Direction singer Niall Horan, per Entertainment Tonight, which happened after the end of her relationship with Cameron Smoller. Ever since, Steinfeld has worked hard to keep her private life private.

The Oscar-nominated actress recently opened up to People magazine about what she’s looking for in a partner.

“I ultimately want someone who supports me and who I can support and cheer on and be their biggest fan,” she said. “I’ve been lucky enough to spend so much time with my family recently, and I have so many shining examples of what it should feel like to be with someone that makes you a better you and happy. I’m not really looking, so I don’t have a list of things. But I think the right person comes along when they do, and I imagine that’s the greatest thing ever.”

“It’s an exciting thought to me, that part of life happening when it does, and I can only hope that it emulates what I grew up around. Right now, I feel more confident in who I am than ever, and I just feel so grateful to be doing what I love.”