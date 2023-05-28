Bills QB Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Spend Holiday Weekend in NYC

With a break from organized team activities (OTAs), the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is spending Memorial Day weekend getting closer to actress Hailee Steinfeld.

The rumored new couple was first spotted grabbing dinner together in Manhattan on Thursday, May 25, photos of which immediately went viral as Bills Mafia and fans of the “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse” star strongly reacted to seeing Allen wrap his arm around Steinfeld’s back before stepping into ABC Kitchen, per E! News.

New photos emerged of Allen, 27, and Steinfeld, 26, spotted out a second time on Saturday, May 27. The Oscar-nominated actress looked sleek in knee-high black boots and a black dress while Allen appeared to match in a black t-shirt and black pants.

The Bills star and Steinfeld appeared to be on a double date with another couple in photos shared by a fan site on Twitter. While the budding romance is new, DeuxMoi, popular celebrity gossip account, announced on Instagram that “people have been DMing” the site’s anonymous creator about the pair “for a couple weeks now.”

The former MVP candidate’s date night with Steinfeld comes on the heels of his rumored breakup with longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams. While Allen spends time in New York City with the “Pitch Perfect” star over the holiday weekend, Williams, based on several photos shared on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 28, is attending a friend’s wedding.

Josh Allen Unfollowed Brittany Williams on Instagram After the Kentucky Derby

Williams, who’s known Allen since they were children, and dated since college, first sparked breakup rumors in mid-April. She unfollowed the Wyoming alum on Instagram and deleted several years’ worth of photos featuring the couple together. A few weeks later, Allen unfollowed Williams on Instagram and deleted all recent photos of the pair on his Instagram page.

The move came on the heels of both Allen and Williams attending the Kentucky Derby, although they were never photographed together. While neither Allen nor Williams have publicly commented on their breakup, they both appear ready to move on. On May 6, a friend of Williams, Karlee Zacky, shared a photo of the two women at Churchill Downs on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Now accepting husband applications @brittwilll.”

Allen and Williams were last seen together in March, when they took a group vacation to Mexico. The other couples on the trip included Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen and fiancée Summer Juraszek, Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk and fiancée Ozzy Ozkan, along with Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy.

Hailee Steinfeld Recently Opened Up About What She’s Looking for in a Partner

Back in 2018, the “Edge of Seventeen” star had a brief romance with One Direction singer Niall Horan, per Entertainment Tonight, which happened after the end of her relationship with Cameron Smoller. Ever since, Steinfeld has kept her private life private.

The “Love Myself” singer recently opened up to People magazine about what she’s looking for in a partner.

“I ultimately want someone who supports me and who I can support and cheer on and be their biggest fan,” she said in a story published May 23. “I’ve been lucky enough to spend so much time with my family recently, and I have so many shining examples of what it should feel like to be with someone that makes you a better you and happy. I’m not really looking, so I don’t have a list of things. But I think the right person comes along when they do, and I imagine that’s the greatest thing ever.

“It’s an exciting thought to me, that part of life happening when it does, and I can only hope that it emulates what I grew up around,” she said. “Right now, I feel more confident in who I am than ever, and I just feel so grateful to be doing what I love.”