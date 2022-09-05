Bills QB Josh Allen’s Hype Video Causes a Stir on Social Media

The Buffalo Bills are just three days away from taking on the Los Angeles Rams, marking the franchise’s first time participating in the NFL season opener, and quarterback Josh Allen made it clear that he’s pumped and ready to go for Week 1.

On Monday, September 5, the 26-year-old superstar shared an all-new hype video on his Instagram page, which quickly went viral on social media. Allen captioned the post, which showcases highlights from the Bills’ matchups last season, “Season 5, Week 1, Go Bills.”

The comments section for the video was immediately filled with excited messages from fans. “MVP SEASON 🔥🔥🔥 SUPER BOWL SEASON 🔴🔵🔴🔵” one man wrote, while another fan added, “Let’s go chase this damn ring!🔴💙🏆.” Hip Hop artist MonClare commented, “Inject it straight into my veins JA17 MVP/SB MVP.” Even Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, had to comment. She left a simple “🔥🔥🔥” on the quarterback’s post.

The hype video went viral on Twitter, as well. “Josh Allen just posted the greatest hype video I have ever seen,” one fan tweeted, while another person simply wrote, “Chills.”

The Josh Allen hype video is one of the greatest things ever created #BillsMafia — Primetime Adam (@AdamZientek3) September 5, 2022

While speaking to the media on Sunday, Allen discussed how he’s getting mentally prepared for the Buffalo’s primetime matchup on Thursday, September 8.

“Going to play the defending Super Bowl champs and watching them raise their banner, that’ll be an interesting feeling for sure,” Allen said. “And I’ve talked to a few people who have played and coached in this game before, and just really the unanimous thing that they were talking about was it feels like playoff atmosphere. So, we got to understand that going in, not get too high, not get too low. Understand the flow of the game and just try to put our best foot forward.”

Week 1 Marks the First NFL Game Bills QB Josh Allen Will Play in His Home State

Allen, a native of Firebaugh, California, will play his first ever NFL game in his home state in Week 1, and it will mark the team’s first matchup at SoFi Stadium.

While being the away team can be a disadvantage, Allen previously opened up about the pressure of playing in such a marquee matchup while appearing on his teammate, long snapper Reid Ferguson’s After the Snap podcast, which is co-hosted by Blake Ferguson, the Miami Dolphins long snapper.

Back in May, when Allen was asked which game he was most excited about after the NFL released the 2022 NFL schedule, there was no hesitation. “Obviously, Game 1. Thursday night, first game of the season,” Allen said. “It’s the anticipation of the entire season… I think it can weigh on you if you let it.”

However, Allen already has a plan to make the road game feel more like a home game. Because the Bills’ season opener takes place in Los Angeles, not far from Allen’s hometown, he says there will be a flock of Buffalo fans at the game.

“It is a California game,” Allen noted. “I’ll have quite a few people from my hometown there – it’s about a three-and-a-half or four-hour drive for them. I know they’ll show up pretty good.”

Bills Mafia is already famous for their attendance at away games, and if Allen’s hometown crew is also planning to show up in Los Angeles, viewers can expect to see a large see of blue at SoFi Stadium.

“The Ultimate Goal Is to Win the Super Bowl, Allen Said

The projected 2022 MVP is @BuffaloBills QB @JoshAllenQB, as voted on by the NFL on FOX fans! pic.twitter.com/n3rYctBSn2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 4, 2022

Allen is utilizing a practical approach to the Bills’ season opener. “It’s Week 1 of a long season,” Allen said on Sunday. “It’s one game, and we’re looking forward to playing this game, but it’s not going to make our season.”

Like music to Bills Mafia’s ears, “The ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl,” Allen added, “and you have to take it week by week.”

