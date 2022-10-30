Video of Bills QB Josh Allen Laughing in Packers’ Face Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wasted no time getting things rolling against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. After running back Devin Singletary had three carries for 44 yards, Allen scrambled himself for 20 yards before getting tackled at the goal line.

While most people would be seriously shaken up after getting taken down by two Packers’ defenders, this 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback is not most people. When Allen got up, he was laughing and smiling right in the Packers player’s face. Funnily enough, Green Bay’s cornerback Rasul Douglas was smiling right back at him.

During the very next play, Allen threw a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox, which gave the Bills an early 7-0 lead with 3:34 left in the first quarter. While the game continued, Twitter filled with fans and analysts talking about how Allen literally giggled after getting slammed to the ground.

One Bills fan tweeted, “What a psychopath… I love this man!🤣🤣” while Bills reporter Maddy Glab tweeted. “Josh Allen just broke off a 20-yard run…Allen gets knocked down pretty hard and jumps up laughing and smiling… WHAT lol.”

NFL analyst Pat McAFee tweeted, “Man.. it’d be a lot of fun to have Josh Allen be your QB. Dude’s a freak.”

I cannot get enough of Josh Allen making big, dumb plays and laughing in the face of defenders. — B🥂 (@BLMC88) October 31, 2022

Josh Allen actually a menace for always laughing in defenders faces when they hit him — Brando (@BrandanLee_27) October 31, 2022

One woman tweeted, “That grin in the opposing players face will never get old 🤣,” while SB Nation’s Bruce Nolan tweeted, “Allen smiling and laughing after getting obliterated at the goal line. He and Ken Dorsey are two psychopaths in a pod.”

Ken Dorsey, the Bills offensive coordinator, who famously claimed not be a psychopath before the 2022 NFL season started, had a violent meltdown after the Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Singletary Previously Mentioned That Allen Laughs After Getting Hit

While being a true dual-threat quarterback is impressive, watching the team’s $258 million star run the ball and continuously put himself in a position to get hit is a nerve-wracking experience for everyone — except for Allen. Singletary told reporters after the Bills’ 31-10 victory over the Rams in Week 1 how Allen deals with getting hit, and it’s almost maniacal.

“He was laughing,” Singletary said. “He was laughing every time. I wish you guys could have seen it from my view.”

If you thought the Josh Allen stiff arm was epic, consider he did it while laughing at the defender. Devin Singletary explains the play from his vantage point on the field. "They weren't too happy about it, but it is what it is. They got to deal with it."#Bills pic.twitter.com/FRtrcnCXpw — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 9, 2022

Learning Allen literally laughs in the face of Rams defensive stars such as Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey has to be unnerving for the Bills’ opponents. Especially since Allen isn’t afraid to play defense himself. During the Bills’ season opener, Allen leveled Rams safety Nick Scott with a stiff arm to rush six yards for a first down during the opening drive of the second half.

Singletary said of Allen planting Scott, “While he’s doing it, he’s laughing. That just turns you up even more. I heard a couple F-bombs (from the Rams), they weren’t too happy about it. But it is what it is… they gotta deal with it.”

Allen downplayed the hype over his stiff arm. “Just trying to make a play for the team, just doing what I can do to try to get first down,” he said after the game “That’s it. You know, guys appreciate that. I play hard. I want to win games no matter how I can do it.”

And if the 26-year-old superstar can’t stiff-arm his opponent, he’ll simply leap over him, as he did during the Bills 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.

Allen Is Extra Motivated to Defeat Aaron Rogers & The Packers

The Wyoming alum recalled on Wednesday the first time he faced Rodgers as a rookie back on September 30, 2018. During the matchup at Lambeau Field, the Bills lost 26-0. “I didn’t know left from right at that point,” Allen said of the blowout defeat, during which he completed 16-of-33 passes for 151 yards and two interceptions. “Just in terms of our scheme, blocking, our protection – it was just a blur to me.”

At the NFL Combine in 2018, Josh Allen was asked which quarterback he tries to model his game after. "It would be Aaron Rodgers… he makes some crazy throws… plays with a lot of grit. That's what I try and go out there and do."#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/P4A6OzKgfK — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 27, 2022

A lot has changed since Allen first went up against the player he admired growing up as a kid in Firebaugh, California. Heading into Week 8, Allen leads the NFL averaging 330 passing yards per game, and ranks second with 19 touchdowns. While the bulk of NFL analysts belive this primetime matchup will be an absolute blowout, Allen is not sleeping on the four-time MVP.

“He’s Aaron Rodgers,” Allen said. “One of the best, if not the best quarterback to play the game. I think we understand that. All we can focus on though is putting our best foot forward in practice, developing a game plan, and going out and trying to execute on Sunday night.”

“Every game is so different,” Allen continued. “We don’t really look at records. They’ve got a really good group of guys and again, one of the best quarterbacks that’s ever played the game.”