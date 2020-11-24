Bills Activate DB from Reserve/Covid-19 List

Josh Norman has been activated off of the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

The Buffalo Bills activated Norman off the list on Tuesday after the veteran cornerback tested positive for coronavirus heading into Buffalo’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 15.

Defensive backs Levi Wallace and Dean Marlowe, along with tight end Tyler Kroft, were also placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list before the Arizona matchup due to contact tracing protocols. They were activated from the list last Thursday during Buffalo’s bye week.

We've activated CB Josh Norman from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/t6nYxz6AZv — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 24, 2020

After the news of Norman’s positive test broke, Josina Anderson reported that she had spoken with Norman and that he sounded strong. She also tweeted out that he had taken two nasal COVID tests that morning and one came back positive while the other was negative. She said Norman told her the same thing happened with testing before that as well.

Just spoke with #Bills CB Josh Norman. He sounded strong. He said he took two nasal COVID tests this morning, 1 came back positive, the other negative. He said he also produced another positive & negative as well before that. "It is what is. I'm handling it. I'll be fine." 1/2 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2020

Anderson also reported that Norman was sad that it impacted his teammates as well due to contact tracing but he was looking forward to playing after the bye week, which seems like is going to happen as the Bills prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

2/2 Josh Norman added "It's just hard that my teammates have to be impacted too with the contact tracing, but we will all support the team and bounce back." Norman told me he was looking forward to facing ARZ, but is now looking forward to playing after the bye week. https://t.co/pzaOEJ71ay — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2020

Always In Good Spirits

After the news of his positive coronavirus test surfaced, Norman took to Twitter to share his gratitude for everyone reaching out to him to make sure he was well.

He did say that he was feeling fine and added that it was more of a formality due to protocol than anything. He also touched on how severe the situation can be for others as well.

Without Norman, Wallace and Marlowe, rookie Dane Jackson and recent practice squad signee Daryl Worley received a lot of snaps in the secondary against the Cardinals.

Kyler Murray ended up passing for 245 yards and a touchdown, which is now known as the “Hail Murray” after DeAndre Hopkins pulled down his 43-yard pass as time expired to earn the 32-30 victory.

Safety Jordan Poyer did intercept a pass in the end zone and Jackson recovered a fumble at the beginning of the third quarter that put the offense in position to go up 23-9.

Providing Depth in the Secondary

Just like with the offensive line, the secondary has been ravaged by injuries this season and cornerbacks Levi Wallace, Josh Norman and Tre’Davious White have yet to play together.

Norman has only played in three games for the Bills this season but when he has, he’s played a big role. He’s recorded 18 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, and has forced a fumble while also recovering two. Although he hasn’t picked off a pass yet, he’s deflected two.

With Jackson continuing to establish himself in the secondary, along with Marlowe, who’s acted as safety Micah Hyde’s back up this season, and Wallace returning to the field, the Bills should be in good shape as they prepare for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

In just his first year in the league, Herbert is playing at a Rookie of the Year type level. He’s passed for 2,699 yards and 22 touchdowns this season and has also passed for two or more touchdowns in his last seven starts. He’s also passed for at least 250 yards in eight of his nine starts and has only thrown six interceptions.

