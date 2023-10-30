Leonard Fournette Sends Message on IG After Signing With Bills

It may have taken two tries to make it happen, but Super Bowl champion Leonard Fournette seems happy to be joining the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on October 30 that the Bills were signing the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back to their practice squad, adding some veteran depth after being hit by injuries to the backfield. The signing came close to two weeks after the Bills canceled a visit with Fournette.

RB Leonard Fournette is signing with Bills practice squad. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/JkQjxIZjyt — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2023

Fournette took to Instagram shortly after Monday’s signing was announced to share a happy reaction.

Leonard Fournette Excited to Come to Buffalo

While the team had not yet officially announced the signing, Fournette took to Instagram to share a picture of himself smiling and another video clip where he was joining with Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Bills had appeared close to signing Fournette earlier in the month when he had a visit planned, but the team changed plans. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Bills had expected to lose practice squad running back Ty Johnson and were planning to add Fournette for more depth, but canceled his visit when Johnson ended up staying in Buffalo.

“Update: I’m told Leonard Fournette’s visit with the #Bills is being scratched,” Schultz reported. “My understanding is Buffalo was expecting to lose RB Ty Johnson from their practice squad, which was the reason they were bringing Lenny in. But Johnson is now staying, and Lenny will wait for a better opportunity.”

That opportunity ended up coming in Buffalo, where Fournette can bring a versatile skill set to the backfield. The 28-year-old running back is coming off a season where he had 1,191 yards from scrimmage for the Buccaneers, including a career-high 523 receiving yards. He had three touchdowns on the ground and another three receiving scores.

Fournette joins the Bills one day before the NFL trade deadline, with some insiders speculating that the Bills could add more firepower to the offense.

Bills Took a Hit to the Backfield

The Bills had made a pair of key additions to their backfield last offseason, signing veterans Damien Harris and Latavius Murray to add more size and power to their running game.

Harris was hurt in the team’s 14-9 win over the New York Giants on October 15, being taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury. Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave a positive update the following day, but did not give a long-term projection for how long Harris could be out.

“It’s my understanding he has full movement,” McDermott said, via The Associated Press. “Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting. So I am very thankful to God for that.”

The Bills put an emphasis on limiting the designed runs and scrambles for quarterback Josh Allen, with both McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane saying they had concerns for his long-term health. Allen has 189 rushing yards through the first eight games, putting him on pace for a career low in yards for the season.