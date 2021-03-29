Isaiah McKenzie Challenges New Bill to Foot Race

When the Buffalo Bills agreed to terms with the 26-year-old running back Matt Breida last week it immediately raised a question that one Bill is ready to settle.

Who’s the fastest player on the Bills?

After re-signing with the Bills last week, Isaiah McKenzie, who recorded Buffalo’s only punt return touchdown last season, almost immediately challenged Breida to a foot race.

The newest Bill clapped right back at McKenzie for the rights to fastest player on the team.

Lmao will just have to find out💨🙏🏾 — Matt Breida (@MattBreida) March 25, 2021

During his first official press conference with the Bills on Monday, Breida said that he and McKenzie were going to have to settle it when they got together.

“We’re gonna have to go up there and race that out,” Breida said during his video conference call. “We’ll let the racing do the talking. But in all respect, Isaiah is a great player and I played against him in college when I was at Georgia Southern and he was at Georgia. But he’s a great player and I can’t wait to be his teammate.”

During that matchup in 2015, in which Georgia won 23-17 in overtime, Breida carried the ball 20 times for 66 yards while McKenzie carried the ball twice but broke one rush for a 23-yard touchdown run.

Breida Thinks His Speed Can Pay Off in Buffalo’s Offense

This past season, with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll at the helm and quarterback Josh Allen elevating himself into the NFL MVP conversation, the Bills had one of the most dynamic offenses in the league.

Wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley put together career seasons for themselves as they combined for 2,502 yards and 12 touchdowns. Running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss both added to the mix as well but with his speed, Breida can provide a viable pass-catching option out of the backfield, which adds just another layer to the Buffalo offense.

“It (my speed) creates a lot of problems, more so in the passing game, when you are against a linebacker or a defensive end or someone who’s not as fast as you,” Breida said during his video conference call. “It’s hard for them, it’s a struggle for them to keep up with you and you can create separation in a lot of ways.”

This past season, Singletary and Moss combined for 52 receptions out of the backfield for 364 yards and one touchdown. With his speed and agility, Breida could be even more of a threat out of the backfield for Buffalo as he has a skill set that Buffalo’s current backs don’t.

Breida Relied on Old Teammates in Decision to Sign With Buffalo

Before signing with Buffalo, Breida reached out to two former teammates to see what the culture in Buffalo was like. During his video conference call on Monday, he said Buffalo was one of his top options, but he wanted to go somewhere where the culture was right.

Breida said he reached out to Emmanuel Sanders, who he played with in San Francisco and signed with the Bills recently, but he also reached out to former Georgia Southern teammate Tyler Bass, who was a rookie kicker with the Bills this past season.

“Just by him (Bass) saying the coaches and the team are very close, I feel like that’s really hard to find in the NFL,” Breida said. “I go back to my days with the 49ers and I think that was a big reason why we went to the Super Bowl and I feel like that’s a big reason why the Bills had so much success last year.”

“I feel like they have the right chemistry and I feel like they have the right guys on the team. I think it’s a good fit for me and I’m excited to be a part of the team.”

