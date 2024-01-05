Bills All-Pro LB Matt Milano Beaks Silence on Injury After 12 Week Absence

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) head into Week 18 with an opportunity to clinch the AFC East for the fourth straight year and punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Miami Dolphins (11-5).

Making the team’s late-season success all the more impressive is the fact that Buffalo turned things around without several key starters. The Bills lost the backbone of their defense when linebacker Matt Milano fractured his leg during their 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

While Milano underwent what was expected to be season-ending surgery, Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t officially rule him out until pressed on the topic in late December. McDermott struggled to define the 29-year-old’s injury while speaking to reporters in October. “It was more complicated, or from my end, medically — different terms that I’m not really familiar with. So, can we just call it like NHL does… lower leg?”

Buffalo kept the details surrounding Matt Milano’s status and the exact nature of his injury a mystery for months. Milano, who signed a two-year $28 million extension last offseason, spoke to reporters about his injury for the first time on January 4.

The Buffalo News Ryan O’Halloran wrote, “Milano revealed he sustained a fractured right tibia (the bone that runs down the front of the leg) just below the knee, but there was no damage to any knee ligaments.

“Milano said he could not put any weight on the leg for about eight weeks and he continues to rehabilitate at the Bills’ facility. He expects to have a normal offseason of training.”

Matt Milano Injured His Leg After Colliding With a Teammate

Milano hurt his right leg after colliding with teammate, Leonard Floyd, and Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little on October 8. While Floyd eventually returned to play, Milano required assistance getting off the field.

After getting evaluated, he was carted off toward the locker room, per GMFB’s Jamie Erdahl, and taken to get X-rays. While it wasn’t captured on camera by NFL Network’s broadcast in London, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted, “Milano had a full cast on his leg from his shin to his thigh, indicative of a potentially major injury.”

After losing All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White (Achilles) for the season, Milano going down was a tough blow. Before getting injured, Milano recorded two interceptions, two passes defensed, and 15 total tackles. Last season, he tallied 99 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, two fumbles recovered, 1.5 sacks, and a pick-six.

In that same Jaguars matchup, Bills starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones suffered a pectoral tear. Jones underwent what many believed was season-ending surgery. However, Jones returned to play in Week 17. While the veteran was expected to be eased into action after missing so much time, he came back strong. Jones participated in 53% of Buffalo’s defensive snaps and recorded two tackles.

Bills Defense Has Stepped Up Big Time Without Matt Milano

To understand just how important Milano is to the Bills defense, Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy explained it well ahead of their Week 3 matchup against Buffalo.

Bieniemy told reporters on September 21, “Let me give Mr. Milano his flowers. He is a beast. I am a fan of his. Over the years we’ve played, I can’t speak enough volumes for him because first of all, he probably doesn’t get the respect that he should. He flies all over. He makes a number of tackles throughout the course of the game. On top of that, he can cover. And then in that scheme, he’s just a key integral part in what they do.

“And you’ve got to understand, I’ve known (former Bills defensive coordinator and assistant head coach) Leslie Frazier for well over half my life. I’ve known (Bills head coach) Sean McDermott for well over half my life. So, I understand the position that that kid is playing. All the accountability that falls on his shoulders… And then when it’s all said and done, he’s going to find a way to make a play.”

While all hope seemed lost for Buffalo amid quarterback Josh Allen and Co.’s slump and the dwindling amount of defensive starters healthy, the Bills found a way. Heading into Week 17, Buffalo ranks No. 10 in total defense, per FOX Sports. They rank 7th against the pass and 15th against the rush.