Ex-Bills QB Out of a Job After Second Release in Last Three Weeks

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is once again out of a job.

The Chicago Bears parted ways with the veteran quarterback on October 5, just three weeks after the team had released and then re-signed Peterman. As NBC Sports reported, the Bears released Peterman as a corresponding move to bring offensive lineman Teven Jenkins back onto the roster after he missed the first four weeks of the season with a calf injury. Jenkins played in Chicago’s 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

The release leaves Peterman with an uncertain future, with the possibility of following in his previous roster move and returning to Chicago.

Nathan Peterman’s Wild Month The Bears had already released Peterman once this season, letting him go on September 20 in a move that surprised some.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Bears are cutting QB Nathan Peterman prior to the #Commaners game, per NFLN Not the first time he was released this season, but he was later brought back pic.twitter.com/S6KqVuevNP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 5, 2023

The move was questioned by reporter Craig Smith of AtoZ Sports, who noted that the Bears did not have much depth behind starting quarterback Justin Fields at the time.

“Peterman’s release is a bit of a surprise, given that the Bears have only undrafted free agent rookie QB Tyson Bagent from Shepherd University on the active roster – who the team apparently thinks very highly of – in addition to Fields,” Smith wrote. “The Bears could still choose to sign Peterman to the practice squad and keep him in town, which would keep his services while freeing up a 53-man roster spot.”

The Bears first signed Peterman in 2022, putting him on the practice squad before he moved to the active roster when Fields was injured. Peterman appeared in three games last season, starting once. He finished the season completing 14 of 25 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown and one interception — which came against the Bills.

Peterman re-signed with the Bears in March, winning the battle to serve as No. 2 behind Fields.

Peterman ultimately returned to the Bears’ roster days after his September 20 release. It is unclear if the Bears plan to bring Peterman back to the roster again in the near future, but they may need to make some move to bring depth at quarterback. As NBC Sports noted, his release left undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent as the only other quarterback on the 53-man roster.

Peterman’s Place in Bills History

Peterman holds a notorious place in Bills history. He was tapped to start midway through his rookie season in 2017 after first-year head coach decided to bench Tyrod Taylor against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Peterman’s tenure as starter lasted only until halftime of the game, as he threw five first-half interceptions. Peterman did end up making some meaningful contributions that season, including an important touchdown in a blizzard win over the Indianapolis Colts that helped the Bills break their 17-year playoff drought.

Peterman initially won the starting job again the next offseason, beating out rookie Josh Allen. But Peterman’s tenure lasted only a little longer this time as he was pulled just after halftime in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens with the Bills trailing 40-0. Allen took over as starter the following week, and Peterman was released later that season.