Oishei Children’s Hospital Planning Special Tribute to Josh Allen’s Grandmother

Since Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen put up historic numbers against the Seattle Seahawks in a 44-34 win on Nov. 8, Bills Mafia has been paying its respects to Allen’s late grandmother in a special way.

Ever since that game, in which Allen played just hours after the passing of his grandmother Patricia, Bills Mafia has been donating to Oishei Children’s Hospital, a hospital Allen has been known to work with since joining the Bills, in her honor.

As of about 10:30 Sunday morning, the live tracker on the hospital’s website was at $685,000.

On Saturday, the hospital announced plans to launch a new fund in the honor of Allen’s grandmother and will be naming it the ‘Patricia Allen Fund.’ The fund will provide ongoing support for hospital patients.

The hospital’s announcement said that hospital leadership met with Allen, virtually, earlier in the week to determine the plans for recognition after donations were nearing the $700,000 mark. The hospital is also naming a wing of their 10th floor after Patricia Allen as well.

The west wing of the 10th floor, which is themed as a sports floor and already has Allen’s jersey alongside other NFL legends like Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, will now be named the ‘Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing.’

#Billsmafia With @JoshAllenQB input, we're naming a wing on our sports themed floor, a playroom to recognize you & creating the 'Patricia Allen Fund' to proving ongoing support to our pediatric critical care team, who is the only team of its kind in the region. pic.twitter.com/As6RNc16dQ — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) November 21, 2020

The mockup of the 10th floor recognition will feature Patricia Allen’s name in large signage and it will be accompanied by a photo of Allen when he scored a rushing touchdown against Seattle and pointed to the sky.

The 10th floor playroom, which is within the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing, will also be named ‘The Buffalo Bills Fans Fun Zone’ after Bills Mafia’s continuous support and donations over the past week and a half.

The hospital announced that the ‘Patricia Allen Fund’ will provide ongoing support to the pediatric critical care team, which provides life-saving care to pediatric patients.

“I am humbled by the incredible generosity that has poured in over the past several days in honor of my grandmother,” Allen said in the statement. “It means the world to me and my family and we are very grateful these donations will go forward helping save many lives for years to come.”

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Playing In Her Honor

Just hours after losing his grandmother on Nov. 7, Allen decided to play against the Seattle Seahawks and turned in what could be considered the best performance of his career.

He completed 31 of his 38 passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown as he led the Bills to one of their best victories of the season. Later in the week, Allen said there might have not of been a better tribute.

“To go out there and play for her and do it in her honor while my family was all together, I don’t think there could’ve been a better tribute,” Allen said during his press conference before the Cardinals game. “She was a huge Bills fan.”

After Buffalo’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, Josh Allen was first in passing yards in the NFL with 2,871 yards until Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passed him on Thursday in their game against the Cardinals.

Bills Mafia Shows Out

This isn’t the first time Buffalo has stepped up either.

During their run to the playoffs in 2017, then Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw a game-winning touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens that sent the Bills to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Bills fans ended up donating to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation in $17 dollar increments to recognize the 17-year playoff drought they had gone through.

It was reported that over $400,000 was raised for Dalton’s foundation.

Cardinals Fans Donate to Cause

After their last second hail mary play to beat the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, Arizona Cardinals fans also started donating to Oishei Children’s Hospital as well.

A thread on reddit started after the game and a user asked other Cardinals fans to consider donating to the cause.

Oishei’s tweeted out thanks earlier this week for the extra support.

Wow, thank you Cardinals fans for joining in our support of @JoshAllenQB honoring Patricia Allen through donations to our hospital! https://t.co/nswbbYxA20 — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) November 16, 2020

READ NEXT

Bills Mafia Donates to Local Children’s Hospital in Honor of Josh Allen’s Grandmother

Josh Allen Makes NFL History in Fashion Tom Brady, Drew Brees Never Have

Chiefs Star Heaps Massive Praise for Bills Mafia