Stefon Diggs Situation ‘Piqued’ Interest of Bills’ Rival: Insider

The Buffalo Bills appear to have moved beyond the offseason drama with wide receiver Stefon Diggs as they prepare to start the 2023 season, but one insider believes rival teams are closely monitoring the situation for potential blow-ups in the future.

Diggs first sparked controversy at the end of last season when he was seen growing visibly frustrated with quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Diggs then stirred more drama with a series of cryptic social media posts hinting at frustrations with the team.

The situation came to a head when Diggs missed the first day of mandatory minicamp, prompting head coach McDermott to say he was “very concerned” with the situation. But McDermott walked back his statement the next day, saying Diggs’ absence was excused.

The Bills moved on quickly and Diggs had no more incidents, but The Athletic’s Jeff Howe wrote that some rival teams are keeping close tabs on the situation for any potential cracks.

Bills Could Face ‘Ramifications’ With Stefon Diggs

Howe pointed out that the Bills have been Super Bowl contenders for the last three seasons, but won only four playoff games during that span as they struggled to add a strong rushing component to their offense. He hinted at growing pressure on the team, especially when it comes to Diggs.

“The Bills have harbored legitimate Super Bowl aspirations for the past three seasons, but they’ve only won four playoff games in that span,” Howe wrote. “Why? Almost unanimously, league evaluators have cited the team’s lack of a running game beyond quarterback Josh Allen, which becomes more of an issue in the postseason for a cold-weather team. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ situation has piqued the interest of rival teams, too. That could have ramifications on the Bills’ potential for success this season.”

Other insiders have hinted that the Bills may not be in the clear with their star receiver. Peter Bukowski said on the Locked on Packers podcast that he believes Diggs could be a trade candidate if the Bills stumble out of the gate and fall out of playoff contention by the trade deadline.

Teammates Stand by Stefon Diggs

If there are any underlying tensions between Diggs and the Bills, his teammates are doing their best to keep it under wraps. Diggs was voted a team captain, and teammates told the Buffalo News that they enjoy the All-Pro receiver’s playful trash-talking during practices.

“He loves to tell people that they stink,“ tight end Dawson Knox told the outlet. “I don’t know if that’s actually from their aroma or from their playing standpoint.” well folks! stefon diggs keeps telling his teammates that they STINK!!

and guess what? they love it i talked to stef, a dozen bills, & buffalo wr coach adam henry about why it works “100%, it’s trash talking from a good place,” diggs said more:https://t.co/zOe61T6Ycu — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) September 7, 2023 Fellow wide receiver Gabe Davis told the newspaper that he finds it funny to hear Diggs repeatedly tell teammates that they stink.