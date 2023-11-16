Bills WR Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence on Brother’s Tweet Shading Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills (5-5) have had a tumultuous week and wide receiver Stefon Diggs‘ younger brother, Trevon Diggs, only made it more dramatic.

Following the Bills’ excruciating loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys cornerback sent two messages on X, formerly known as Twitter, that immediately went viral.

“Man 14 Gotta get up outta there 😫😭,” Trevon posted, before sending another message ripping Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“Let’s not forget, he didn’t start going off till bro got there,” Trevon added, a highly debatable statement.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, November 16, Diggs addressed his brother’s posts. “I’m not responsible for how other people feel. A reporter, a player, even my own brother. I love my brother… You wanna know how he feels, you have to take it up with him.”

“That’s my family. I go to bat for my family 100%. I can’t answer the question about why feels about this and that.. I haven’t had that personal conversation with him. My brother is watching football right now, he’s not playing too much. obviously, he’s coming from more of a fan perspective.”

Trevon suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee during practice in September.

Diggs questioned the level of integrity to even ask about his brother, even though he’s a fellow NFL star who made his issues public. The three-time Pro Bowler says it doesn’t matter because he’s not a part of the Bills.

“He’s not on this team… my brother might be coming from a place of love or however he feels. But he’s not a part of the Buffalo Bills.”

Stefon Diggs Shut Down the Narrative He’s Not ‘Fully Committed’

Even if Diggs didn’t sign off on his brother’s posts, Trevon knew these messages would cause a media firestorm. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski said of Trevon’s tweets during an appearance on Up & Adams, “I think there’s some serious beef behind it if his brother is tweeting that. It’s not any fake news or anything.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio surmised after seeing the posts, “It’s hard to imagine that Stefon Diggs, who turns 30 in 15 days, will want to spend the final seasons of his prime with a team that is in clear decline.”

However, the Bills $96 million receiver, who’s under contract through 2027, shut down the narrative that he’s got one foot out the door. “I’ve never been nothing but fully invested, especially from a professional aspect, a player aspect, a captain aspect, a brother, a teammate.”

The Maryland alum wasn’t happy when asked if the Bills’ current offensive issues were what caused his blowout with the team over the summer.

“It’s like I repeatedly had to say the same thing twice to multiple people,” Diggs said. “I feel like I addressed it in training camp… I nipped it in the bud as to how I felt or what I was feeling. Well, here we are again, here we are revisiting the topic about how I feel.”

Stefon Diggs Is ‘Excited’ for Bills News Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady

The Bills No. 1 wide receiver made just three catches for 34 yards against the Broncos, including an uncharacteristic drop. Allen threw two interceptions and the offense, as a whole, committed four turnovers.

Ken Dorsey was fired less than 12 hours later, and the team named Joe Brady as interim offensive coordinator. While Diggs said he has a lot of respect for Dorsey, noting how “unfortunate” that situation played out, he’s looking forward to the fresh start.

“Hell of a guy,” Diggs said of Brady. “Obviously, he’s been here and he’s a guy we’re familiar with… We’ve got to flip the page. It’s a new week. It’s a new guy. We’re all excited and we look forward to the game 100%.”

Buffalo faces a must-win game against the New York Jets (4-5) on Sunday, November 19.