Tony Romo Praises Buffalo Bills and Their Super Bowl Odds

Since retiring from the NFL, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has made a name for himself in the broadcast booth.

He’s showcased an expert ability to scout offenses and predict plays and has been tabbed as the next big broadcaster. So, given his success, his predictions sometimes hold weight. His most recent take will definitely be accepted by Buffalo Bills fans across the country.

Romo appeared on a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast and the two sports analysts discussed several topics. Among the discussion was Super Bowl dark horses and Romo named the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals as teams he believes could cause problems in the playoffs.

“The two teams that come to mind are the Cardinals and the Bills,” Romo said during the episode. “Those are two teams that can give any team in the league trouble in a one-game set…I’m not saying they are going to get there, but they are two teams that have the quarterback who can do it and the defensive system that can give teams trouble.”

Through 12 weeks, the Bills lead the AFC East with a record of 8-3 and are searching for their first AFC East title since 1995. They are also searching for their first playoff win since 1995. They lost to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card game last season.

The Cardinals are 6-5 and are coming off a last-second loss to the New England Patriots. Arizona handed Buffalo one of its three losses in Week 10 when Kyler Murray hit DeAndre Hopkins with a last-second Hail Mary as time expired.

Romo Praises Josh Allen and His Future Potential

Josh Allen has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season.

He ranks in the top 10 of passing yards (7th), passing touchdowns (10th), completion percentage (7th), completions, (7th), and passing yards per game (7th). He’s recorded two games with 415 passing yards and at least three touchdowns. He’s also thrown a career-low eight interceptions.

Romo believes that although Allen is just his third year in the NFL, he’s showing what he could someday do as he continues to learn the game.

“Josh Allen has rare ability and he’s still learning the game,” Romo said during the podcast episode with Simmons. “But I think you’ll see, you’re starting to see the flashes of how good he can be, it’s just him learning.”

During the first four games this season, Allen put up historic numbers as he threw for 1,326 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Bills scored an average of 30.75 points a game. His first 415-yard game came in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins when he threw four touchdown passes and was also sacked once in a 31-28 victory.

Dolling Out Praise for Sean McDermott Too

Romo also sent praise towards the Buffalo Bills head coach as well. He called him a great coach and so far through his first four seasons in Buffalo, he’s been just that.

He has an overall record of 33-26, he’s led the Bills to two straight 8-3 seasons, he also broke a 17-year playoff drought during his first season in Buffalo.

McDermott has been developed a true focus on “The Process” and creating a “Playoff Caliber” culture in Buffalo. If the Bills can continue to improve throughout their final five games, like they have all season long, they could be in the mix when the postseason rolls around in January.

