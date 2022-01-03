Bills LB’s Joke About Antonio Brown Stirs Controversy on Twitter

The Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson is one of the most entertaining NFL players to follow on Twitter, however, numerous people found his joke about now ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown a bit “too soon” and not funny at all.

Brown, who’s tallied 39 catches for 519 yards and four touchdowns this season, had a complete meltdown during the Bucs game against the New York Jets on Sunday, January 2.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

With 2:34 left in the third quarter, while the Bucs were down 10-24, Brown stripped off his gear and ran shirtless into the endzone before exiting through the tunnel.

While this wild scene immediately went viral, and Twitter filled with thousands of memes and jokes, numerous viewers only felt concerned for his well-being and mental health, including Brown’s now-former teammate, quarterback Tom Brady.

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

Dodson, who was on a high after the Bills clinched a spot in the postseason by beating the Atlanta Falcons 29-15, and the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Los Angeles Rams, tweeted out a meme that made light of Brown’s incident.

While tons of Bills fans thought the joke was hilarious, many did not. “At least he gets to pick when he sees the field my guy, you lucky you even on a roster,” one man commented, while another person clapped back, “Bro bring that energy elsewhere… shameful we share a fan base smh.”

“I would be too promoting bullying a guy when he’s down mentally, sheesh,” the fan tweeted back.

Another man responded to Dodson’s tweet, “Too soon. There’s something for real wrong with AB.” However, other Twitter users found Dodson’s tweet straight up hilarious.

“Bills fans love the AB content (for obvious reasons) please keep it coming,” one man tweeted.

Dodson Shared Another Brown Meme on His Instagram Stories

In addition to the tweet Dodson shared on Twitter, he followed up with another meme on his Instagram stories. The Texas A&M alum didn’t add a caption to the photo, but the meme featured a shirtless Brown holding a sign announcing the Bills were officially “playoff bound.”

Dodson, who’s become one of the Bills’ key special teams players, doesn’t always use his social media to make jokes. In mid-December, he sent out a strong message on Twitter following the NFL’s newly implemented protocols concerning COVID-19.

“I know a lot of people my age, don’t believe into the severity of Covid,” Dodson tweeted, “But it’s real, I know we’ve kind of shied away from the seriousness of it as a society But continue to keep others in mind. I am vaccinated & still got it. Just keep others in mind.”

In a follow-up tweet, Dodson added, “Still don’t know how I got it, still wear a mask when I’m out and about.”

NFL: “This a real vaccination card?” Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/IZIKJ0oaNq — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 2, 2021

Before Brown was fired from the Bucs on Sunday, he served a three-game suspension for using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

It's been an eventful last 3 years for Antonio Brown. A look at the several notable incidents, via @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/GeW0dwQIli — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Brown’s tenure in the NFL over the past three has been a cautionary tale, and hopefully, and all jokes aside, hopefully, he’ll be able to get the help he needs following this most recent incident.

Dodson Put on His Own Shirtless Show Following the Bills Win

While it was devastatingly cold in Buffalo, the crew at Highmark Stadium needed to shovel out barrels of snow prior to kickoff on Sunday, Dodson was apparently too pumped following the Bills win over Atlanta to feel the chill.

In the video Dodson shared on both Twitter and Instagram, the 23-year-old is strolling outside without a shirt while sipping a cold drink. Bills safety Jordan Poyer saw Dodson’s video on Twitter and wrote, “You wild” with two laughing-cry face emojis.

Whether or not this was another joke toward Brown remains unclear, but the video was posted after the ex-Bucs star threw his shirt into the crowd and exited the field in Tampa Bay.

On Instagram, more of his Bills teammates made fun of the young linebacker for pretending it wasn’t cold and acting like a fool. “We will talk about this when you get home son,” Tyler Matakevich commented, while Tanner Gentry wrote, “Bro froze just to be on the bills Instagram.”

READ NEXT: Bills Pro Bowler Calls Coach ‘A Stone Cold Killer’ After Week 17 Win