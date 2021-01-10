Bills RB Zack Moss’ Status Revealed After Injury: Report

Although the Buffalo Bills came away with their first playoff victory since 1995 on Saturday, with a 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, it may have come at a cost.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, running back Zack Moss ran to the right side of Buffalo’s offensive line for a six-yard gain and his ankle was caught up on the play. Moments afterward, Moss laid motionless on the ground before being carted off the field with an ankle injury and he didn’t return.

Moss finished with 21 yards on seven carries and Bills quarterback Josh Allen led the team in rushing, carrying the ball 11 times for 54 yards and a touchdown. Allen also threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

While nothing official has been announced about the severity of Moss’ injury, ESPN’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Bills might be without Moss moving forward into the rest of the postseason, according to sources.

#Bills RB Zack Moss is expected to miss time with an ankle injury suffered today, source says, adding his the fear is his postseason could be over. But let’s see how far Buffalo goes and how he recovers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2021

Alongside fellow running back Devin Singletary, Moss has been big for the Bills this year in the backfield. He’s rushed for 502 yards and four touchdowns this season while also catching 18 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Cole Beasley Showed Grit Playing Through Knee Injury

All week long, Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was on the fence of whether or not he would play on Saturday. But as the week carried on it seemed as though Beasley was trending towards stepping on the field for Buffalo’s matchup with the Colts after registering a limited practice on Thursday.

Before game time on Saturday, Garafolo said that Beasley felt good enough to try and tough it out and the veteran wide receiver showed nothing but grit. He caught seven passes for 57 yards and came up big on several occasions throughout the game. Afterward, he earned nothing but high praise from his second-team All-Pro quarterback.

“He had seven catches on his knee, gritting through it and he’s tough as nails,” Allen said in his post-game video conference call. “To come out and play the way that he did was awesome for us. He made a couple of crucial catches for us and one or two first downs. Just the perseverance of this team, I think that is what this team is embodied by.”

Beasley averaged 8.1 yards per catch on Saturday and caught all seven of his targets, including a long of 16 yards as Allen tore up the Colts defense.

Stefon Diggs Had Another Big Day

While Beasley was attracting attention in the slot, Diggs was lighting up the Colts as he recorded another big game for the Bills just a day after being named to the AP All-Pro first team.

He caught six of his nine targets for 128 yards and a touchdown. His ninth touchdown of the season came early in the fourth quarter as Allen launched a 35-yard pass up the right sideline to put the Bills up 24-10.

It was the eighth time this season that Diggs has recorded 100 or more receiving yards and it was the fourth time in five games where he recorded 120 or more yards. In Buffalo’s regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins, Diggs recorded seven catches for 76 yards but only played in the first half.

