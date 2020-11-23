Patrick Williams Will Wear Former Bulls Great Uniform Number

Chicago Bulls‘ No. 4 overall pick and prized rookie, Patrick Williams has chosen his uniform number, and fans of recent team history will have memories of the last player to wear it.

Williams Will Wear No. 9

After wearing the No. 4 jersey at Florida State, Williams has chosen to wear No. 9 with the Bulls. The team announced Williams and fellow rookie Devon Dotson’s new jersey numbers.

Patrick Williams will wear No. 9‼️ pic.twitter.com/Aaz6seKvHX — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 21, 2020

Devon Dotson will wear No. 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G4HLJMhFjZ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 22, 2020

Former Bull Luol Deng wore the No. 9 jersey for the team for 9.5 years, and he is at this point the most prominent player in team history to have worn the number.

Don’t Crap on Deng’s Legacy With the Bulls

Before you go disrespecting Deng’s contributions to the organization, consider a few things:

Deng is sixth all-time in Win Shares as a Bull, that’s ahead of Joakim Noah, Kirk Hinrich, Jimmy Butler, Derrick Rose, Bob Love, Jerry Sloan, Toni Kukoc, and Dennis Rodman.

He’s also sixth in games played, fifth in minutes, eighth in three-pointers made, ninth in rebounds, fifth in steals, and fourth in scoring behind only Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Bob Love.

Say what you want, but you won’t find anyone else in any team’s history with that resume who isn’t considered an all-time great for their organization.

Draft Workout Footage of Williams is Impressive

Williams’ pre-draft workout videos have been making the rounds, and they are serving to raise the expectations for the Bulls’ rookie. When you consider Williams just turned 19 in August, and that he rose so quickly on NBA draft boards, there is tons of reason for optimism.

Take this for what it is, but let’s not neglect the fact that Williams is on the floor with the Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie, the Portland Trail Blazers’ Hasaan Whiteside, whom he finishes over the top of with a nice fade away, and others.

Williams, I repeat, is only 19 years old, and already has an NBA body built for the contact the league requires. We’d heard about his defensive prowess, but from the looks of what can be seen in this video, it’s clear he has a little more in his bag from a scoring standpoint than some would believe.

Dinwiddie gave his assessment of Williams and said, “he has no ceiling.”

He has no ceiling — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) November 21, 2020

That’s pretty significant considering Dinwiddie has played with the likes of Kyrie Irving and has been on the floor with the best players in the world on a nightly basis for the past few years.

Dinwiddie is a former Bull, and quite honestly, he’s a guy the team should strongly consider bringing back if there is a feasible trade to swing for his services.

Not only has Dinwiddie proven to be an All-Star-caliber performer since the Bulls let him go, but he’s also obviously made a connection with Williams.

It might make sense for the Bulls to consider creating as good of an environment around a guy who figures to be the centerpiece of their future.

