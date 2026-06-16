Cardinals Receive $6.9 Million Brendan Sorsby Message After Texas Tech QB Declares for Supplemental Draft

Brendan Sorsby’s short-lived stint at Texas Tech officially ended on June 15 when he withdrew his lawsuit against the NCAA, subsequently then entering the 2026 NFL supplemental draft, according to NFL Network. The Arizona Cardinals could now emerge as a landing spot for the quarterback.

This comes on the heels of a Texas judge granting Sorsby a temporary injunction, which made him eligible for the 2026 season after the NCAA initially denied his request to be reinstated.

The former Red Raiders quarterback admitted to placing $90,000 in sports bets, some of which involved Indiana football, the team he previously played for. That was enough for the NCAA to deem him ineligible.

Now, Sorsby’s focus shifts to his NFL future, albeit a year earlier than expected. If the league approves his application, it will hold its first supplemental draft since 2023.

Cardinals Named Top Landing Spot for Brendan Sorsby

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards listed the Cardinals as his top team to take a chance on Sorsby.

Arizona is set to have one of the more intriguing quarterback situations in the NFL now that Kyler Murray is gone.

“Arizona retained Jacoby Brissett, signed Gardner Minshew II and drafted Carson Beck in the third-round,” Edwards wrote. “Brissett is unhappy with his contract and wants an adjustment as the anticipated starter entering the 2026 season. The Cardinals are probably fine taking its lumps this season without Brissett. What is to stop them from embracing a competition between Sorsby and Beck to usher in the Mike LaFleur era?”

ESPN’s Ben Solak also listed Arizona as his top landing spot for Sorsby, though he questioned whether the Cardinals would be willing to spend future draft capital.

“The Cardinals are the most obvious choice, as they don’t have an exciting starting option on their roster,” Solak wrote. “Veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II are known backup types, while third-round rookie Carson Beck doesn’t project as a high-end starter. Sorsby would easily clear Beck as the potential franchise passer. However, the Cardinals might not wish to spend any 2027 capital as they gear up for a bigger swing in the upcoming draft.”

How Brendan Sorsby’s Supplemental Draft Process Would Work

ESPN’s Dan Graziano detailed how the supplemental draft process would unfold if Sorsby is officially approved.

The NFL first conducts a weighted lottery to determine the order. Teams with worse records receive more ping-pong balls, while playoff teams receive the fewest. The league then separates teams into three groups: those that won six or fewer games, those that won more than six games but missed the playoffs, and playoff teams.

After the order is set, teams submit bids on players.

For example, if a team believes Sorsby is worth a third-round pick, it would submit a third-round bid. If multiple teams submit bids in the same round, the team higher in the lottery order would win the rights to him.

If no teams submit a bid, Sorsby would become an undrafted free agent and could sign with any team.

There is also a cost involved. Any team that wins the rights to Sorsby would forfeit its corresponding pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. A third-round bid would cost that team its third-round selection next year.

Graziano also noted that teams can’t bid a pick they don’t currently own. However, teams can use draft picks acquired in trades.

As for Sorsby’s contract, he would receive the same rookie deal as the player selected in that exact draft slot during April’s NFL Draft. Graziano used the example of Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ wide receiver Ted Hurst, who was selected with the 20th pick in the third round and signed a four-year, $6.9 million contract that included a nearly $1.5 million signing bonus.