Cooper Flagg Card Sells for $252,000 — and It Isn’t His Most Valuable

A Cooper Flagg rookie card sold for $252,000 on August 28, adding another six-figure sale to a rapidly escalating collectibles market around the Dallas Mavericks star.

And remarkably, it was not even the most expensive Flagg card sold that night.

The one-of-one 2025 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Cooper Flagg #BCV-1, graded PSA 9, sold through Fanatics Collect’s August Premier Auction for $252,000 including buyer’s premium. The auction drew 28 bids.

Fanatics described the Superfractor as the only one-of-one version of Flagg’s Bowman Chrome card available in standard Bowman packs. It arrived during a rookie-card season that coincided with Bowman’s return to NBA products.

View the original Fanatics Collect auction listing

Cooper Flagg’s $252,000 Sale Reshuffles His Most Expensive Cards

The result appears to give Flagg a new third-highest publicly recorded card sale.

His benchmark remains a 2025-26 Topps Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha one-of-one rookie autograph, graded PSA 7, that sold through Goldin for $366,000 in March.

But another Flagg card leapfrogged the new Bowman Chrome Superfractor in the very same Fanatics auction.

A one-of-one 2025 Bowman Garbage Pail Kids NBA Superfractor depicting Flagg sold August 28 for $288,000 including buyer’s premium after 34 bids. Fanatics said the result established a record for a Garbage Pail Kids card.

That currently puts the three sales at:

$366,000: Topps Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha rookie autograph 1/1

$288,000: Bowman Garbage Pail Kids NBA Superfractor 1/1

$252,000: Bowman Chrome Superfractor 1/1

The last two results are especially notable because neither card carries a traditional Flagg autograph.

For collectors betting on Flagg, scarcity and rookie-year significance are commanding enormous premiums on their own.

Flagg’s Biggest Card May Still Be Waiting for Its Price

The $252,000 sale also arrives just before a much larger test of Flagg’s collectibles market.

Fanatics Collect is scheduled to auction Flagg’s one-of-one Rookie Debut Patch Autograph during its September Premier Auction, which runs from September 10 through September 24.

That card contains a patch worn during Flagg’s first NBA game with Dallas and carries his autograph. Heavy previously reported that the card received a PSA Gem Mint 10 grade after being pulled in Rhode Island earlier this month.

The timing gives collectors an unusually useful comparison.

Flagg just produced $288,000 and $252,000 sales for two different one-of-one rookie cards. His current autograph record stands at $366,000. Now the hobby will get to see what buyers are willing to pay for a one-of-one directly tied to his actual Mavericks debut.

Flagg has already supplied plenty of basketball reasons for that demand.

The 19-year-old won the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year award after averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 70 games for Dallas. He led the Mavericks in total points, rebounds, assists and steals and became just the third rookie in the last 45 years to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

His collectibles market has followed accordingly.

A Flagg jersey tied to his rookie-season scoring exploits sold for $329,400 earlier in August, while his NBA debut jersey previously changed hands privately for $1 million.

Now another piece of that rookie season has generated a quarter-million-dollar result.

And in less than a month, the card designed around Flagg’s first night as a Maverick could set the market all over again.