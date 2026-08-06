Thunder’s Jared McCain Sends 5-Word Message on Rare Card

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain appears determined to recover one of the most distinctive cards produced during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fanatics Collect shared an image of a one-of-one McCain rookie card carrying a new handwritten message from the former Duke guard: “I need this card back.”

The request was playful, but McCain has made his interest in the card unmistakable. The collectible features an NBA logo patch, his autograph and an image of McCain wearing a 76ers uniform. Its one-of-one designation means no identical version of the card exists.

That would make the card difficult for McCain—or any collector—to replace.

Jared McCain Previously Offered 76ers Tickets for the Card

The latest message was not McCain’s first attempt to negotiate with the card’s owner.

Fanatics Collect previously highlighted another inscription from McCain on the same one-of-one card. The guard wrote that the collector could sell it back to him for $10 and receive 76ers tickets in return.

McCain’s proposed deal now comes with an obvious complication: He no longer plays in Philadelphia.

The 76ers traded McCain to Oklahoma City in February 2026 for a first-round pick and three future second-round selections. The Thunder officially welcomed him on February 5.

That transaction turned the card into a snapshot of a brief period in McCain’s career. Philadelphia selected him with the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, and the card identifies him with the franchise that gave him his first NBA opportunity.

It also leaves the collector with a potentially important negotiating question. Any replacement ticket offer presumably would need to involve the Thunder rather than the 76ers.

McCain’s Philadelphia Rookie Season Added to the Card’s Appeal

McCain gave Philadelphia fans an early look at his scoring ability before a left knee injury ended his rookie season after 23 appearances.

He averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds as a rookie, earning Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for November. He also established a rookie record by making at least three 3-pointers in eight consecutive games, according to NBA.com.

His second season began less smoothly. McCain averaged 6.6 points in 37 games for Philadelphia before the trade, with rookie VJ Edgecombe occupying a prominent role in the 76ers’ backcourt. Oklahoma City acquired McCain as a 21-year-old guard with multiple seasons remaining on his rookie contract.

The Thunder’s official roster now lists the 6-foot-3 McCain as a guard wearing No. 3.

For McCain, the one-of-one card represents more than a scarce piece of memorabilia. It includes his rookie image, a premium NBA patch and his own handwritten efforts to bring it home.

The collector has not publicly indicated in the supplied post whether McCain’s five-word appeal will be successful. But after two separate messages, the price of a reunion may have climbed beyond $10 and a pair of Philadelphia tickets.