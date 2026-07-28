Buffalo Bills Star Josh Allen Gets Rare Madden, Topps Honor

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is returning to Madden’s exclusive 99 Club, and this year, the honor comes with a collectible created specifically for him.

EA Sports partnered with Topps and artist Victor Solomon to produce a custom glass football trophy containing an Allen player-issued “99 Club” card. The trophy commemorates Allen receiving a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 27, the highest rating available in the game.

EA Sports also announced that Madden 99 Club inserts will be included in a future Topps Football product, extending the collaboration beyond the personalized trophies presented to the players.

For Bills fans, it is another recognition of Allen’s place among the NFL’s elite. For sports-card collectors, it creates a new checklist to monitor as Topps prepares to bring Madden branding into a future football release.

Josh Allen’s Trophy Contains a Player-Issued Topps Card

Allen’s presentation piece was designed as more than a conventional plaque or game-branded gift.

The glass football houses a card featuring Allen in his Bills uniform along with Madden and 99 Club branding. EA Sports described the enclosed card as a “Player Issue,” indicating that it was created for Allen as part of the honor.

That distinction matters for collectors: the card inside Allen’s trophy is not necessarily the same item that will eventually appear in packs.

EA Sports said 99 Club inserts are coming to a future Topps Football product, but the announcement did not identify the set, release date, print run, pack odds, parallels or full checklist. Until Topps releases those details, collectors should treat the trophy card and the forthcoming commercial inserts as related but separate pieces.

The uncertainty also creates the story’s next meaningful development. Once Topps identifies the product, collectors will be able to determine whether Allen’s card is a standard insert, a short print, part of a parallel rainbow or something even more limited.

Allen Earns His Second Consecutive 99 Rating

The Madden NFL 27 rating marks Allen’s second straight appearance in the 99 Club at launch.

EA’s official ratings page lists the 6-foot-5, 237-pound Bills quarterback at 99 overall, tied with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for the highest quarterback rating in the game.

Allen’s Madden history already includes another major distinction. He became the first Bills player selected for the cover of the franchise when EA Sports made him the Madden NFL 24 cover athlete in 2023.

His path within the ratings also reflects how his reputation has grown. Allen opened Madden NFL 25 at 92 overall before reaching 99 for Madden NFL 26 and retaining that score for Madden NFL 27.

That makes the latest announcement less of a breakthrough than a confirmation: EA Sports continues to view Allen as one of football’s defining players.

Allen’s 2025 Production Supports Madden’s Decision

Allen remained one of the NFL’s most productive dual-threat quarterbacks during the 2025 season.

He completed 69.3% of his passes for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns and a 102.2 passer rating. He added 579 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, finishing with 4,247 total yards and 39 total scores.

The Bills noted that Allen was the NFL’s only player with at least 3,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards that season.

Those numbers explain why Allen remained at 99 even after another season in which the Bills fell short of their championship goal. Madden ratings are meant to represent an individual player’s complete skill set, and few quarterbacks combine Allen’s arm strength, mobility, size and red-zone rushing impact.

Now that reputation is being expressed in two forms: a perfect digital rating and a physical card created to commemorate it.

For collectors, the biggest question is what Topps releases next.