Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns Announces Topps Chrome Updates News

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is taking his sports-card venture to another level with a 100-case break built around one of the hobby’s most anticipated basketball releases.

Big Bodegas Breaks announced that it will open 828 boxes of 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball during an August 6 show on Fanatics Live. The company is promoting the event as the largest basketball break in hobby history, although that claim has not been independently verified.

The advertised inventory consists of 50 Delight cases containing 300 boxes, 32 Hobby cases containing 384 boxes and 18 Jumbo cases containing 144 boxes. All 100 cases are scheduled to be opened in one break on the product’s official release day.

For Towns, the event expands his presence in the collectibles industry beyond a traditional athlete endorsement. Big Bodegas has promoted the Knicks big man as a central figure in its Fanatics Live programming, including previous streams built around his appearances and large-scale giveaways.

Why the Topps Chrome Updates Break Has Major Stakes

The volume alone makes the Big Bodegas event notable, but the product inside those cases is the larger reason collectors could pay attention.

Topps has scheduled 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball for release on Thursday, August 6. The product introduces Rookie Debut Patch Autographs to Topps Basketball, with unique 1-of-1 cards featuring autographs and patches worn during players’ first NBA games.

Topps has highlighted Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg, Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel and San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper among the debut-patch subjects. Because each Rookie Debut Patch Autograph is a one-of-one, every major card can surface only once.

That creates clear stakes for a break involving hundreds of boxes. Opening more product does not guarantee that Big Bodegas will uncover one of the top patches, but it gives the show an unusually large number of opportunities on release day.

Debut-patch cards have already established considerable interest in baseball. The format uses a patch placed on a player’s jersey for his debut, after which it is authenticated and inserted into a unique autographed card. Notable baseball versions have generated five-figure secondary-market sales, helping explain why the concept’s move into licensed NBA cards is being treated as a landmark release.

Big Bodegas Plans Three-Day Fanatics Live Event

The August 6 break is the conclusion of a three-day rollout.

Big Bodegas has scheduled an August 4 preview show featuring hobby-pack giveaways every five minutes, according to its announcement. An August 5 stream is expected to auction more than 200 player spots with $1 starting bids, including spots associated with more than 45 NBA Debut Patch players.

The main break, promoted as “The Maine Event,” follows on August 6. Player spots were made available through the Big Bodegas Breaks channel on Fanatics Live, according to the company’s Instagram post.

Towns’ involvement gives the event a crossover element that most card breaks cannot match. He remains one of the NBA’s most recognizable centers and is listed by the league as a member of the Knicks.

The larger question is whether Big Bodegas can turn an athlete-led card-breaking brand into a destination for major product launches. An 828-box opening built around the basketball debut-patch chase is its most ambitious test yet.