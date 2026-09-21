Kevin Durant’s 2-Word Message Headlines Rare New Topps Rockets Card

Kevin Durant has played for five NBA franchises. One of his newest Houston Rockets cards, however, reaches back to the place he spent only one college season.

Durant wrote “Hook ’Em” beneath his signature on a 2025-26 Topps Pristine Basketball Personal Endorsements autograph, a nod to his University of Texas career. Sports Card Investor highlighted the Pristine Red version on Sept. 21, with the pictured card stamped 1/5.

That makes the inscription more than decoration on another Durant autograph. Only five copies of that red parallel exist, and Topps Pristine Basketball is scheduled to arrive Thursday, Sept. 24.

Kevin Durant Goes Back to Texas With ‘Hook ’Em’ Inscription

Topps built its Personal Endorsements autograph set around player-written inscriptions rather than signatures alone.

Durant did not need many words.

“Hook ’Em” connects the Rockets star directly to Texas, where he produced one of the great freshman seasons in college basketball history in 2006-07.

Durant averaged 25.8 points and 11.1 rebounds, led the Big 12 in both categories and became the first freshman to win the Associated Press national Player of the Year award. He also became the first freshman named Big 12 Player of the Year.

Nearly 20 years later, the connection has hardly disappeared.

Topps specifically identifies Durant as a “Texas legend” when describing his “Hook ’Em” inscription in its Pristine collector guide.

One distinction matters: although Sports Card Investor described its Sept. 21 post as a first look, Topps had already published an image and description of the Durant card in its Sept. 10 Pristine guide.

Durant Gives Topps Pristine Another High-End Chase

The Personal Endorsements checklist contains 39 players, and the parallel structure gets scarce quickly.

The Pristine Red versions are numbered to five, with Pristine Black versions limited to a single copy. Durant also appears throughout the Houston Rockets checklist in Pristine Autographs, Pristine Pieces Autograph Relics, Mixtape, Forever and other inserts.

So this is not Durant’s only autograph in the product.

It may be the one with the most personality.

Topps describes Personal Endorsements as limited autograph cards carrying unique inscriptions written by the players themselves. That distinction matters in an autograph-heavy premium release: Durant collectors are not simply chasing another variation of the same signature.

Topps Pristine Basketball Returns After 20 Years

There is another layer to the Sept. 24 launch.

Topps Pristine Basketball has not had a new release since 2005-06. The brand originally debuted in 2001-02 before disappearing from basketball for two decades.

The comeback is priced accordingly.

Topps listed 2025-26 Pristine hobby boxes at $779.99, with six seven-card packs and three encased cards per box. The stated box configuration includes two autographs and one autograph relic.

The checklist ranges from rookies Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Kon Knueppel to LeBron James, Stephen Curry and other established stars. Durant is one of the release’s biggest veteran autograph names.

His five-copy Personal Endorsements card adds something most parallels cannot manufacture with a different color or lower serial number.

Two words. One season at Texas. Still part of Durant’s story almost two decades later.