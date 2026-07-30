Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Card Gets $10 Million Bounty News

A one-of-one Shohei Ohtani baseball card that may still be hiding inside an unopened pack now has a $10 million offer attached to it.

Hong Kong collectibles company Grade10 announced the bounty for Ohtani’s 2026 Topps Chrome Back-to-Back Dual Gold Logoman Autograph Relic. The offer is valid through August 26, creating a potentially life-changing deadline for collectors searching the newly released product.

The development substantially raises the stakes surrounding a card that was already expected to become one of the most valuable pieces of modern baseball memorabilia. An industry expert previously projected that it could command more than $5 million on the secondary market, as Heavy reported on July 21. The new bounty doubles that projection before a verified owner has publicly emerged.

It is important, however, to distinguish the $10 million bounty from a completed sale. The offer does not establish that the card has already changed hands for eight figures—or guarantee that another buyer would pay the same amount after the deadline.

It does establish that at least one potential buyer is publicly prepared to place Ohtani’s card in unprecedented modern territory.

Ohtani Bounty More Than Triples His Auction Record

Ohtani’s existing public-auction record for a card is $3 million.

That price was paid in December 2025 for his one-of-one Topps Chrome Gold Logoman Autograph card. The card contained the special gold MLB logo patch worn to commemorate Ohtani’s 2024 National League MVP Award and included his autograph.

Another one-of-one card featuring Ohtani and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge sold through Fanatics Collect for $2.16 million in March 2026. That card included autographs and Gold Logoman patches from both MVP winners.

Grade10’s $10 million offer is therefore more than three times Ohtani’s public-auction record and nearly five times the Ohtani-Judge result.

Those comparisons do not make a future $10 million sale inevitable. A public bounty can function partly as marketing, and the terms attached to any eventual transaction would matter. Still, the size of the offer shows how aggressively buyers are valuing Ohtani’s rarest memorabilia.

What Makes the New Shohei Ohtani Card Different

The card commemorates Ohtani winning consecutive National League MVP Awards in 2024 and 2025.

Topps says its Back-to-Back Dual Gold Logoman cards contain two Gold Logoman patches tied to consecutive award-winning seasons. Ohtani’s version also carries two on-card autographs, including signatures in English and Kanji.

That gives the card several attributes valued by high-end collectors: it is a one-of-one, contains game-worn material, commemorates two MVP seasons and features multiple Ohtani signatures.

It also builds upon the basic concept behind the Ohtani card that sold for $3 million. Instead of one MVP patch and one signature, the new card connects both of his first two MVP seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The card is inserted into 2026 Topps Chrome Baseball, meaning the bounty applies only if a collector actually pulls the one copy from a pack and chooses to accept the offer.

August 26 Deadline Adds Pressure to the Search

The expiration date may prove as important as the amount.

A collector who pulls the card before August 26 would have a defined $10 million option. Finding it after that date could produce a much different negotiation, even if the card remains extraordinarily valuable.

The deadline could also intensify demand for unopened Topps Chrome boxes while the card remains unaccounted for. Every confirmed major pull reduces the number of unknown cards in circulation, but until Ohtani’s dual Logoman surfaces, collectors can continue imagining that the next pack contains it.

That uncertainty is now attached to an eight-figure number.

Ohtani has already established himself as the dominant active player in the high-end baseball-card market. The $10 million bounty does not yet give him a new sales record, but it creates something almost as notable: a public offer that would put one of his cards in a price class rarely reached by any piece of modern sports memorabilia.