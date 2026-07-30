BREAKING: Multi-Million Dollar Shohei Ohtani 1-of-1 Topps Card Surfaces

One of the most closely watched Shohei Ohtani cards in the latest Topps release is no longer hiding inside an unopened box.

Topps announced on X that the one-of-one Ohtani dual Gold Logoman autograph card had surfaced after being pulled by a collector at Boca Sports Cards in Boca Raton, Florida. The collector initially found a redemption card and will receive the completed Ohtani centerpiece from Topps.

The card combines two Gold MLB Batter Logo patches with two Ohtani autographs, including one signature written in Japanese kanji. Topps said the patches were game-worn and connected to Ohtani’s consecutive 2024 and 2025 National League MVP seasons.

That distinction gives the card a built-in historical angle that most one-of-ones cannot match, which is why there’s a $10-million-dollar bounty placed on it.

Shohei Ohtani Card Connects Consecutive MVP Seasons

MLB introduced the special gold logo patches for reigning MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year winners. Ohtani wore one after winning the 2024 National League MVP Award, then qualified for another by winning the honor again in 2025.

He became the unanimous 2025 NL MVP after hitting 55 home runs and returning to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was his fourth MVP Award overall and his third consecutive win.

The newly discovered Topps card therefore represents two separate award-winning seasons on one piece of cardboard. Rather than pairing Ohtani with another player, it pairs two versions of his Dodgers tenure through the game-used patches.

Topps previously described the design as containing two on-card autographs and two game-worn Gold Logoman patches.

That combination should make the card one of the defining Ohtani collectibles from the product. No sale, auction placement or private offer had been announced with the discovery, though multiple multi-million dollar bounties have been placed on the card.

Previous Ohtani Gold Logoman Set a $3 Million Benchmark

Collectors will inevitably compare the new card with another one-of-one Ohtani Gold Logoman autograph that sold for $3 million through Fanatics Collect in December 2025.

That earlier card contained a game-used gold patch traced to an April 29, 2025, Dodgers game in which Ohtani homered. The $3 million result included the buyer’s premium and established one of the strongest public benchmarks for an Ohtani card.

Another one-of-one Topps Chrome card featuring Gold Logoman patches and autographs from both Ohtani and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge sold for $2.16 million in March 2026.

Those sales do not guarantee that the newly pulled card will command a similar price. Condition, authentication, timing, the selling platform and collector demand would all influence an eventual result.

The comparisons do show why the discovery carries more weight than an ordinary product hit. Ohtani’s rarest authenticated patch-autograph cards have already attracted seven-figure bidding, and this example presents a feature the previous cards did not: Gold Logoman patches commemorating back-to-back MVP seasons on the same player.

For now, the collector owns the redemption rather than the physical card displayed by Topps. The next major development will be the completed redemption’s delivery, and whether the owner keeps it private or places it into a market that has already shown an extraordinary appetite for Ohtani’s best cards.