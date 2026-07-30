Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Dual Logoman Card Price Revealed

The price attached to the most coveted Shohei Ohtani card on the market has climbed into eight figures.

A source told Larry Holder of The Athletic that $11 million was the price for Ohtani’s one-of-one back-to-back Gold Logoman patch autograph card. Holder reported the figure on July 30, days after competing collectors and investment groups publicly offered millions for the card.

The reported price does not, by itself, establish that a completed public sale has occurred. But it provides the clearest indication yet of what it could take to acquire a card designed around two historic seasons by the Los Angeles Dodgers star.

Source: $11 million was the price for the Ohtani back-to-back Gold Logoman patch auto. https://t.co/IskMbuLjCY — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) July 30, 2026

Shohei Ohtani Card Surpasses Previously Reported $10 Million Bounty

Topps placed the card in its 2026 Topps Chrome Baseball product after Ohtani won consecutive National League MVP awards.

The one-of-one card contains two Gold MLB Logoman patches, one associated with each MVP season, and two on-card Ohtani autographs. One signature is in English and the other is in Japanese kanji, according to Topps’ reveal and reporting from Collecting on SI.

Interest escalated quickly after the card was unveiled.

It was previously reported that Hong Kong-based card venture Grade 10 had posted a $10 million bounty for the card. Secure Collectibles, an investment company co-founded by Kevin O’Leary, Matthew “Shyne” Allen and Paul Warshaw, had offered $6.5 million earlier in the chase.

The newly reported $11 million figure exceeds both public offers. It also more than doubles the $4.5 million-to-$6 million range that some collectors initially projected for the card before the bidding competition intensified.

Because the card is still a one-of-one chase item, its ultimate public value would depend on several factors, including who pulls it, whether the owner accepts a private offer and whether it eventually reaches an auction house.

Why Ohtani’s Dual Gold Logoman Could Reset His Card Market

The $11 million price is striking when measured against Ohtani’s existing card records.

His 2025 Topps Chrome MVP Gold Logoman autograph sold for $3 million, including the buyer’s premium, through Fanatics Collect in December 2025. At the time, it was the highest publicly reported sale for an Ohtani card and the highest-selling Dodgers card.

A dual Gold Logoman card featuring Ohtani and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge later sold for $2.16 million after receiving 52 bids. Ohtani’s 2018 Bowman Chrome batting Superfractor also sold privately for $3.365 million in July 2026.

The new card carries features those earlier releases cannot fully match. It combines two MVP patches, two signatures and Ohtani’s distinction as the only subject on the card. Its design also commemorates consecutive award-winning seasons rather than one isolated achievement.

That combination helps explain why collectors have treated it less like a conventional insert and more like a unique piece of Ohtani memorabilia.

An $11 million transaction would need to be completed and documented before it could be classified alongside confirmed public or private sales. For now, Holder’s reporting establishes the price attached to the chase — and shows how far collectors are prepared to go for a card built around Ohtani’s Dodgers legacy.