Cavaliers Predicted to Trade for Nikola Jokic After Nuggets Contract Decision

The whispers are growing louder in Denver around superstar big man Nikola Jokic. The Cleveland Cavaliers might have a plan.

For the second offseason in a row, Jokic, 31, turned down the opportunity to extend his contract with the Nuggets. With the three-time league MVP may be holding off to put pen to paper so he can maximize his earnings, there is always that nagging fear he could decide his future lies elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Cavs, fresh off a conference finals appearance, are watching the Eastern Conference get tougher while they have yet to make a move this offseason.

So, here comes the prediction.

Prediction: Nuggets Clean House at Deadline, Cavaliers Land Nikola Jokic

Like the Cavs, the Nuggets are watching the teams in their conference race ahead. Denver hasn’t made it past the second round in each of the last three seasons. They are over the second apron. Expensive. Paying all that money just to fall well short year after year. Is Jokic going to sit still in Denver if he can’t win another championship there? After all, he is going-on 32 years old.

If the Nuggets go through another brutal early-to-midseason slump, there is a chance they pull the plug on the roster and move Jokic before he leaves for nothing in the summer of 2027. Here’s an eye-popping four-team trade idea that would allow Denver to lightly tap the reset button, position itself for future success, and secure relief from its financial pressure. The Cavs, meanwhile, would vault to the top tier of title contenders.

Cavaliers receive

Nikola Jokic

Nuggets receive

Magic receive

Nets receive

It is important to reiterate that this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate, not to stir emotions. This proposal is also intended as a trade deadline transaction.

So, what’s in it for these four teams?

Why All Four Teams Have Reasons to Pull the Trigger

If the Nuggets reach December or January thinking they aren’t good enough and that Jokic may leave in free agency, it would make all the sense in the world to move him and receive a significant return.

Denver would add Mobley, a 25-year-old rising superstar, and Jaylon Tyson, who has future All-Star potential, as well as multiple win-now players. The team would also fully restock its asset clip, allowing it to compete now while quickly building the team back up for the future. As for Randle, the Nuggets would be wise to flip him for additional assets after the trade, not keep him.

For the Cavs, they would plunge on Jokic. Losing Mobley and Tyson, two franchise cornerstones, along with draft assets is plenty worth it if it means having the highest chance of winning a championship. And boy, would Cleveland’s path to reaching the NBA Finals truly open up with Jokic alongside Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

The Magic also get serious about contending in the East by pairing Murray with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, two young cornerstones of a team that just took the No. 1 seed in the East to a Game 7 in the opening round of the playoffs.

Will a trade like this happen? Probably not. That’s why this is intended as a fun proposal.

But would the Nuggets be crazy to move Jokic if they feel the chances of him leaving are growing before their very eyes? Not at all.