Cavaliers Face Major Problem in Game 1 After Knicks Injury Update

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with momentum, but a late-breaking injury update out of New York has introduced a major new problem.

After battling through two seven-game series to reach this stage, Cleveland now faces not only a well-rested but a fully loaded New York Knicks team, with ESPN insider Shams Charania reporting that forward OG Anunoby is expected to be available for Game 1.

For a Cavaliers team already dealing with fatigue and matchup concerns, that development could prove significant.

OG Anunoby Return Complicates Cavaliers’ Defensive Matchups

Anunoby’s return adds a critical layer to New York’s offensive and defensive versatility.

The 27-year-old forward has been one of the Knicks’ most efficient playoff performers, averaging 21.4 points while shooting over 60% from the field and better than 50% from three-point range. His ability to score without dominating the ball — while also guarding multiple positions — makes him a difficult matchup in any series.

For Cleveland, that presents an immediate challenge.

The Cavaliers rely heavily on their defensive backbone, anchored by Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but Anunoby’s perimeter scoring and off-ball movement force those bigs into uncomfortable defensive decisions. If Cleveland stays big, Anunoby can stretch the floor. If they adjust smaller, the Knicks gain interior advantages elsewhere.

That chess match begins immediately in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Cavaliers’ Backcourt Faces Added Pressure

Anunoby’s availability also directly impacts Cleveland’s perimeter stars.

With Anunoby back, the Knicks regain one of their top defensive weapons against elite guards — putting added pressure on Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers’ scoring attack.

Mitchell has carried Cleveland offensively throughout the playoffs, including key performances in a seven-game series win over Detroit. But against a Knicks team now featuring Anunoby alongside Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, scoring opportunities may be harder to come by.

New York’s defensive flexibility allows them to rotate multiple bodies onto Mitchell, limiting clean looks and forcing Cleveland into tougher half-court possessions.

Rest vs Fatigue: Another Factor Working Against Cleveland

The timing of Anunoby’s return only adds to Cleveland’s concerns.

While the Cavaliers advanced through back-to-back seven-game series, the Knicks have had extended rest after sweeping Philadelphia. That gap has allowed New York not only to recover physically but also to reintegrate Anunoby without rushing his return.

The contrast is stark.

Cleveland’s starters have logged significantly heavier playoff minutes, raising questions about stamina in a series expected to be played at a high level on both ends of the floor.

Game 1 Outlook: Cavaliers Must Adjust Quickly

Despite the unfavorable development, the Cavaliers have shown resilience throughout the postseason.

They survived elimination pressure, won on the road in Game 7, and leaned on their physicality to advance. That identity will now be tested against a Knicks team that appears closer to full strength.

For Cleveland, the path forward is clear: control the pace, dominate the glass, and find ways to counter New York’s expanded lineup versatility.

But with Anunoby expected back on the floor, the Cavaliers will open the Eastern Conference Finals facing a tougher challenge than anticipated — one that could shape the tone of the entire series.