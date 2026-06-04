Celtics Connected to Deal for $270 Million Star to Pair With Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics’ early playoff exit this year made one thing clear — they need a true difference-maker in the frontcourt.

While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remain the franchise pillars and a championship-worthy duo, the absence of a dominant, versatile big man exposed vulnerabilities in the postseason.

The Celtics will look for options in that position and, according to Chowder and Champions writer Elie Deglaoui, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ own postseason woes could create an opening for Boston to land star big man Evan Mobley.

“If Cleveland does go on a bit of a fire sale this summer, the Celtics need to do whatever they can to land Mobley,” Deglaoui wrote. “The California native has his concerns (inconsistent shooter, isn’t aggressive or physical enough, weak rebounder for his size — career 9 RPG as a 6-foot-11 big man), but it’s clear that he has the talent to compete at a high level.”

Unlike the Celtics, the Cavs made it to the Eastern Conference Finals but fell short. The franchise win-now trial looks to be heading sideways, hence the need to move some pieces. Mobley may headline the roster shakeup because of his market value.

How a Celtics Mobley Deal Can Work

Mobley, 24, is on a five-year $224 million rookie-scale extension. He signed that deal in 2024 meaning that he still has a significant commitment to Cleveland. Any franchise looking for a trade will have to brace for an expensive deal.

After winning the 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year award, Mobley’s cap hit is toward the maximum.

The good news for Boston is that it maintains flexibility through trade exceptions. It holds a substantial $27.7 million trade player exception (TPE) from the Anfernee Simons deal, along with other smaller deals.

The Celtics’ TPE can enable them to absorb salaries without doing a deal for matching contracts dollar-for-dollar in some scenarios. A simple player exchange deal can work but it depends on how the Celtics want to structure it.

Boston could offer a player like Derrick White alongside future assets. Brown has been the subject of trade talks but it is highly unlikely he will be dealt since the franchise aims to strengthen around the core duo and not dismantle it.

Mobley to Improve Boston Front Court for Jayson Tatum

The addition of Mobley will be a game-changer in Boston’s frontcourt. His defense and age are a major appeal. His rebounding may not be elite for a 6-foot-11 big; however, he boasts strong numbers in other defensive metrics like blocks and steals. This was his strong suit in winning the DPOY last year.

“Mobley won the Defensive Player of the Year award last season, largely due to his versatility, mobility, and rim protection,” Deglaoui wrote. “He is also a very good playmaker and passer for his size, is tough to stop when his shot is on, and is an efficient scorer inside the arc (he shot 62.6% on two-point field goals this past season).”

The Celtics suffered defensive problems this postseason and a big like Mobley can push the franchise towards contention with Tatum and Brown. Jrue Holiday covered a lot of defensive lapses during his Boston stint and he was never replaced after being traded last offseason.

There aren’t many defensive guards like Holiday, as such, the Celtics have to prioritize bigs this summer.