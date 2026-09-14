Chargers Fall Flat After Jim Harbaugh’s Bold Justin Herbert Prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers appeared to be an easy pick to win in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Justin Herbert and his team were taking on an Arizona Cardinals squad led by Jacoby Brissett, picked by many experts to be chasing a top pick in next year’s draft.

That is why the games are played, as the Cardinals dominated en route to a 26-14 victory. Chargers fans were left in shock after an offseason full of hype. Mike McDaniel showed up as the new offensive coordinator and was supposed to fix the unit’s woes. 14 total points was not what anyone outside of Arizona had in mind.

This shocking loss also came after head coach John Harbaugh offered Herbert the ultimate praise.

Justin Herbert Falls Flat Amid Massive Hype

Harbaugh recently took part in an interview with NFL legend Michael Irvin via Netflix Sports. The head coach declared Herbert would go down as the “best ever” quarterback once his career is at an end. Sunday made it seem like the critics of Herbert have been right.

It is fair to note this was Week 1 and the season opener has become a rough watch for many teams as the preseason features fewer starters every passing year. Yet 14 points at home against the Cardinals is a rough outing no matter what week it says on the schedule.

One analyst, Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon, predicted the Chargers would score “50-plus” in Week 1 with the new duo of Herbert and McDaniel. So it was not just Harbaugh hyping up his squad. The Chargers were expected to win this game and win it big.

Chargers Doom NFL Survivor Pools

A fun way to watch every NFL season is to take part in a “survivor pool.” This means picking one team to win per week, and not being able to choose the same team twice. The Chargers were a top pick in Week 1 and as betting analyst Ben Fawkes notes, over 30% of those in the Circa Sports Survivor pool were eliminated thanks to the Chargers.

That is a brutal way to begin a season and shows how big of an upset this game was in the NFL world. Those who went with the Chargers may now be rooting against the team the remainder of the season.

This was a brutal loss for Los Angeles in general and because of the upcoming schedule. The team has a bye in Week 7, but faces the Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and Kansas City Chiefs before the bye. The Raiders picked up a win in Week 1 and the next four teams are all legitimate Super Bowl contenders. That makes the loss to the Cardinals even more frustrating.

The Chargers scored three points in last season’s playoff exit and managed 14 in Week 1 this season. Herbert and the offense can only go up from here.