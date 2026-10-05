Chargers Veteran Tells Ex-NFL Defender Coaches Have ‘no IQ’ in Explosive Text

The Los Angeles Chargers hit unfamiliar, plus unsettling, territory Sunday in Seattle. LA is now 0-4 for the first time in the Jim Harbaugh era, taking the 30-23 defeat against the Seahawks.

But one veteran has hit the boiling point. Per one explosive text former NFL defensive lineman and ex-Charger Breiden Fehoko revealed.

Ex-Chargers Defender Reveals Full Text

Fehoko took to the social media website X, formerly Twitter, to share what an unnamed Bolts veteran told him.

“Nobody connected bro everyone on different pages,” the message began.

This same player later rips into the coaches on the Chargers.

“Coaches be having no IQ and we just not a good team too be honest,” that same player told Fehoko.

The text ended with an expletive, showcasing how deep the frustration has become inside the Chargers’ locker room.

“Man I’m to old for this s—,” that unknown player told Fehoko.

Theories Sprout on Who the Chargers Player is

Some fans responded by wondering who aired out their frustrations to Fehoko after the loss.

One believed that edge rusher Khalil Mack was the one who sent Fehoko the message. After all, he’s the oldest defender on the Bolts and has endured multiple coaching changes in his career, including twice on the Bolts. Mack was on the Chargers team that canned Brandon Staley during the 2023 season before LAC handed the job to Harbaugh.

But other fans started to point toward safety Tony Jefferson sending Fehoko the text. Jefferson is the second oldest Bolts defender at 34 and has played all three of his Chargers seasons under Harbaugh. Including delivering a career-best seven pass breakups last season.

Yet one more theory points to edge rusher Bud Dupree firing off the message to Fehoko. The 33-year-old Dupree has also played under Harbaugh for the last three seasons. Except Dupree has earned limited snaps in rotational duty on the edge and has delivered six tackles this season through the 0-4 start.

Finally, one more possibility is safety Derwin James. The versatile All-Pro is one of the more verbose members of the Chargers. So signs could point that it’s him.

Jim Harbaugh Downplays Changes Will be Made

The 29-year-old Fehoko played for the Bolts from 2020 to 2022, which was alongside James. He also briefly played with Mack once the Chargers signed him in the 2022 offseason.

Fehoko clearly remains close to multiple Chargers. And he’s an outspoken critic in calling for this roster to blow up. Including firing Harbaugh plus offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who Fehoko is even more critical of especially with his handling of running back Omarion Hampton.

Harbaugh himself needed to face the criticism music during his postgame presser. But one reporter asked Harbaugh if McDaniel’s job is already in jeopardy. Harbaugh defiantly said no three times and instilled the belief in the former Miami Dolphins head coach.

But Fehoko just dropped a head-turning text message that speaks to the current culture inside the Bolts’ locker room. Sunday marks the third time since 1992 that the Chargers have started 0-4, with the last one coming in 2017.