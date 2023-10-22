Former Bears Starting DB Signs New Deal With Eagles

Former Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, the Eagles announced on October 20.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Georgia Southern for the Bears in 2020, Vildor spent three seasons in Chicago. He played in 44 games (22 starts) and amassed 98 total tackles (three for loss), a quarterback hit, a sack, 10 passes defensed and an interception.

Vildor was waived as part of Chicago’s final roster cuts prior to the start of the regular season. The Tennessee Titans claimed him off waivers and he played in two games before getting released.

Now, he’ll land in Philadelphia where a familiar face awaits on the defensive side.

Eagles DB Kindle Vildor Reunited With Former Bears DC Sean Desai

Kindle Vildor is a versatile cornerback that the Bears drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft when Sean Desai was in Chicago. Vildor played 822 defensive snaps in 2021 when Desai was the Bears DC. While his coverage numbers weren’t great at all, Vildor clearly knows… https://t.co/2dHsTYDBHT — Outside DiBirds (@OutsideDiBirds) October 19, 2023

In Philadelphia, Vildor is now reunited with a familiar face in former Chicago defensive coordinator Sean Desai. The two worked together in the Windy City for two years, from 2020-2021.

Desai served as defensive quality control coach for the the Bears from 2013 until 2018. He coached the Bears’ safeties for two years after that before getting promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021. It was a history-making hire. Desai became the first person of Indian descent to become a coordinator in the NFL.

A disciple of current Miami Dolphins (and former Bears) defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Desai was let go when the Bears changed regimes in 2022. Under Desai, the Bears’ defense finished fourth in the NFL with 49 sacks.

Desai spent the 2022 season as assistant head coach and defensive assistant for the Seattle Seahawks. He was hired by the reigning NFC champion Eagles to take over for Jonathan Gannon in 2023.

Kindle Vildor’s Days Were Numbered in Chicago After Bears Drafted CB Tyrique Stevenson

If you had to guess who tackled the ball carrier in the blue circle, who would you say? 🤔 If you guessed Tyrique Stevenson, then you are right. The #Bears' rookie CB was lined up furthest from the WR, who ended up getting the ball. Great effort by Stevenson. pic.twitter.com/LWu6e1q50S — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 17, 2023

The Bears selected corners in the second round in both 2022 and 2023. Chicago took Kyler Gordon with the 39th pick last year. They followed that up by moving up to select Tyrique Stevenson at No. 56 overall this year. With the selection of Stevenson, there simply wasn’t room for Vildor, particularly with the emergence of young corners Josh Blackwell and Terell Smith.

Stevenson has made his share of mistakes — that’ll happen as a rookie corner. But he has also shown flashes. He’s physical, athletic and solid in the run game.

So far, through six starts, Stevenson has 31 total tackles (one for loss) and two pass breakups. He has allowed 22 catches on 31 targets (12.5 yards per catch).

“What you like about him is it’s the short memory. Alright, that one is gone. Onto the next one,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said about Stevenson in August.

“We are proud of how he has approached everything. He’s been focused, he’s been hungry, he’s been competitive. I like the way he carries himself through the ups and downs, too. I think that’s important for a corner position guy to be like that,” Poles added.

Stevenson’s short memory will serve him well, and he should improve with more experience. “My confidence is always through the roof, always at a high level because I know what type of player I am and I know what I’m capable of,” Stevenson said on August 1.