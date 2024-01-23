Bears Named Best Fit for Packers’ 2nd-Round Pick in Free Agency

The Chicago Bears will be on the hunt for another running back this offseason, and current NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew, who knows the position well, has pegged pending Green Bay Packers free agent A.J. Dillion a perfect fit.

The Bears will have RBs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson under contract next season. They’ll need to replace D’Onta Foreman, however.

The 6-foot, 235-pound Foreman played in nine games (eight starts) for Chicago during the 2023 season. He rushed for 425 yards and 4 touchdowns on 109 carries (3.9 yards per carry) and he also caught 11 passes for 77 yards and a score. Those aren’t huge numbers, but his absence will leave a void in Chicago’s RBs room.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles hasn’t shown a big tendency to spend money on the running back position, and it’s not likely he’ll do it this offseason. That might make Dillion, who is headed for free agency, a viable option for the Bears.

MJD: Player With A.J. Dillon’s Talents Can Be Huge Asset to Young QBs

AJ Dillon’s block is bodacious pic.twitter.com/tA6ogiucTD — Steve Palec (@stevepalec) August 20, 2023

The Bears will surely have a focus on the run game after adding offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and Dillon can both tote the rock and block with equal effectiveness. Injuries sidelined him a bit during the 2023 season, and his numbers weren’t as good as they were in previous seasons.

“Dillon has missed Green Bay’s last two games due to neck and thumb injuries, and prior to that, he averaged a career-low 3.4 yards per carry in 2023. Still, when Dillon’s healthy, I think he can provide a team with a hard-nosed, physical running back to wear down opposing defenses late in the season,” Drew wrote on January 17, adding:

“That’s why I’ve paired him with Chicago, where he could join Khalil Herbert in the backfield and produce in cold-weather games. With Justin Fields potentially playing elsewhere in 2024 — opening the door for a rookie at quarterback — a veteran RB duo would be tasked with carrying a lot of the offensive load.”

Dillon finished with 613 yards and 2 TDs on 178 carries, also hauling in 22 passes for 223 yards (10.1 yards per catch). At 6-foot and 247 pounds, Dillon is a bigger back than Foreman. He has also been productive, amassing at least 770 yards rushing and over 200 yards receiving in each of the previous two seasons (2021 and 2022).

Dillion’s asking price shouldn’t be too steep, either.

Would A.J. Dillon Be a Good Option for Chicago Bears in 2024?

Some of you owe AJ Dillon an apology. LOOK AT THE QUADS RUN RIGHT THROUGH THE SOULS OF THOSE DEFENDERS. 😤🚂 #GOPACKGO pic.twitter.com/4dalK7KCil — 𝐽𝐸𝑁 𝑀𝐴𝐶𝐾 🧀 (@BigMack_4) December 12, 2023

While Dillon had a down season in 2023, he was still a game-changer at times. He’s not a top back by any means, but he’s a great blocker and is dangerous when he gets into the open field. His lack of flashy numbers in 2023 likely lowered his asking price heading into free agency, making him an affordable option.

PFF has him projected to sign a two-year, $8 million contract ($5.5 million guaranteed), while Spotrac has his projection at a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. Either is affordable for Chicago, but would Dillon be the best back available for Chicago’s offense?

With fellow RBs Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard also hitting free agency, Chicago will have far more attractive options. Those three will be pricier than Dillon, but they’re also very different types of RBs. It will depend on what Waldron wants, but the more likely option would be Pollard or Barkley.