Bears Trade Pitch Swaps Top Pick for $16 Million Pro-Bowl Pass Rusher

If the NFL held the 2024 draft tomorrow, the Bears would own both of the top two picks. Ironically, the No. 2 selection would have belonged to the Panthers if they didn’t send it and wide receiver D.J. Moore to Chicago last spring in return for the right to draft quarterback Bryce Young first overall.

The Bears have several areas of need and should hold onto at least one of their two 2024 first-rounders, though sending the other back to the Panthers would be a good start in negotiations for Burns. Carolina is looking for a top-end wide receiver to pair with Young and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. would fit the bill nicely.

Burns is seeking upwards of $28 million annually, per David Newton of ESPN, who also reported in September that the defensive end’s number was as much as $5 million higher annually than what Carolina was willing to offer. Burns will earn north of $16 million in 2023 playing on the fifth-year team option of his rookie contract.

The Bears are projected to have north of $94 million to spend come next offseason, per Over The Cap, and need a long-term solution on the edge. Among Chicago’s notable free-agent pickups this summer was Yannick Ngakoue, though he signed for only one year and has not performed well enough to earn himself a shot at a long-term contract with the Bears. Ngakoue has tallied just 5 QB pressures and 1 sack through four games.

Burns has posted 5 quarterback hits and 3 sacks through four games this season after tallying 12.5 sacks and 30 pressures in 2022, per Pro Football Reference. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons.

Bears Figure to Have Maximum Flexibility for Second Straight Offseason

All the losing happening in Chicago is frustrating for fans, but the silver lining is the flexibility that being so bad will afford the franchise for a second consecutive offseason.

If the Bears able to deal for Burns and retain one of their first-round picks, the team will have several options.

It can draft a new quarterback if Fields doesn’t progress as hoped during his third NFL campaign. If the organization continues to believe in Fields, it can trade down like last year and use the resulting selections to bolster the offensive line and/or add another downfield target alongside Moore. The secondary could also use some help, as top cornerback Jaylon Johnson is bound for free agency next March.

Drafting a quarterback in one of the top two spots would also reset the salary structure of the franchise for several years, as Fields becomes extension-eligible next offseason and figures to sign a considerable deal if he remains in Chicago long-term. That would open up plenty of money to sign Burns to whatever contract he is seeking, or to go another way and perhaps draft Harrison or a top collegiate pass-rusher No. 2 overall.