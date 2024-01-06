Bears Predicted to Trade Justin Fields, Draft QB in Mold of Bills’ Josh Allen

The Chicago Bears face arguably their biggest decision in over a century in the upcoming NFL draft, as the franchise must decide what to do with the No. 1 overall pick.

The majority of analysts believe Chicago will select a quarterback in that spot, which will ultimately lead to the team trading third-year starter Justin Fields this offseason. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus numbers among those analysts, as he predicted the Bears will select QB Caleb Williams of USC with the top pick this April.

“Quarterback Justin Fields is playing some of the best ball of his NFL career. Perhaps that sways the Bears to trade the top pick for the second year in a row and acquire even more premium selections,” Sikkema wrote on Friday, January 5. “Ultimately, I think they will reset their rookie quarterback contract window and trade Fields for a nice return. This draft process will be fascinating when it comes to the quarterback debate, but I still say Williams is the top prospect.”

Caleb Williams Drawing Comparisons to Top NFL QBs

Precisely who Williams will be when he reaches his ceiling on the NFL stage is hard to say, though the player comparisons he continues to solicit involve some of the best signal-callers in the league.

Analysts have thrown around names like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets due to Williams’ strong arm and elusive abilities as a runner. The same traits have drawn comparisons to the likes of Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.