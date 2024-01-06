Bears Predicted to Trade Justin Fields, Draft QB in Mold of Bills’ Josh Allen

The Chicago Bears face arguably their biggest decision in over a century in the upcoming NFL draft, as the franchise must decide what to do with the No. 1 overall pick.
The majority of analysts believe Chicago will select a quarterback in that spot, which will ultimately lead to the team trading third-year starter Justin Fields this offseason. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus numbers among those analysts, as he predicted the Bears will select QB Caleb Williams of USC with the top pick this April.
“Quarterback Justin Fields is playing some of the best ball of his NFL career. Perhaps that sways the Bears to trade the top pick for the second year in a row and acquire even more premium selections,” Sikkema wrote on Friday, January 5. “Ultimately, I think they will reset their rookie quarterback contract window and trade Fields for a nice return. This draft process will be fascinating when it comes to the quarterback debate, but I still say Williams is the top prospect.”
Caleb Williams Drawing Comparisons to Top NFL QBs
Precisely who Williams will be when he reaches his ceiling on the NFL stage is hard to say, though the player comparisons he continues to solicit involve some of the best signal-callers in the league.
Analysts have thrown around names like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets due to Williams’ strong arm and elusive abilities as a runner. The same traits have drawn comparisons to the likes of Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.
“The arm talent oozes off the film, and he is a special playmaker when things break down. Williams is also more put together as a processor than his playing style suggests, even if he still needs work,” wrote Derrik Klassen, an NFL scout for Bleacher Report. “In the NFL, Williams would fit best in a spread-out passing offense that gives him space and enables his playmaking ability, similar to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray or … Josh Allen.”
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com also compared Williams to Allen back in July 2023.
Patrick Mahomes is going to be the popular comparison for Williams. I can see it. They are both so creative and deliver the ball accurately from different launch points and arm angles. However, from a style and skill set perspective, I think he has more in common with Josh Allen.
Obviously, Allen is much taller (6-foot-5), but they are similar athletes as runners and both guys aren’t afraid to seek out contact. They possess elite arm strength to power outside shots versus Cover 2. They like to read plays top down, always hunting for the big opportunity. Also, they can take speed off the ball, showing touch on screens and quick hitters. Allen has solidified himself as a top three quarterback in the NFL, and I see that type of upside in Williams.
Williams stands at 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 216 pounds.
Caleb Williams Offers Bears Multiple Advantages Over Justin Fields
To draft Williams, the Bears will need to part ways with Fields. That isn’t an easy decision, particularly considering how well Fields has played over the last six weeks since returning from a dislocated thumb.
That said, Fields has not developed into the passer the franchise hoped he might in Year 3, and Williams is regarded by many in prominent NFL circles as a near “can’t-miss” prospect, per league executives who spoke with ESPN’s Courtney Cronin in November.
Cronin and her ESPN counterpart Jeremy Fowler reported on January 2 that Fields will potentially garner 2nd-round trade value ahead of the draft, and there are several teams in great enough need of a QB that a bidding war could push that value to the first round.
Furthermore, drafting Williams affords the Bears four more seasons with a QB on a rookie contract, whereas Fields only offers them one more such year. The extra money will allow Chicago to build around Williams with considerably more financial flexibility than the team will have if it keeps Fields.
The potential jump in passing ability Williams represents over Fields, along with the superior contractual value he can offer the Bears over the next half-decade, is probably enough to push Chicago into drafting Williams and trading Fields.