Bears Place Controversial Wideout on PUP List Ahead of Camp

Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears.
The Chicago Bears are set to begin training camp this week, but they will do so with one of their top wide receivers standing on the sidelines.
Field Yates of ESPN reported via Twitter on Sunday, July 23, that the Bears had designated wideout Chase Claypool as physically unable to perform (PUP).
“The Bears have placed WR Chase Claypool on the PUP list,” Yates wrote.
Chase Claypool’s Injury Concerns Remain Unknown, as Does Return Timetable
Wide receiver Chase Claypool of the Chicago Bears plays during an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings in January 2023.
Yates did not provide any details on the wideout’s precise health issue or the potential timeline for his return. However, Claypool dealt with undisclosed injury problems back in June, which caused him to miss several weeks of organized team activities (OTAs).
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus described Claypool’s issues as “minor” during a media session on June 13, adding to the uncertainty of whether the receiver is battling a nagging problem or if something newer and more acute has surfaced in the meantime.
“He’s dealing with a few things, working with the training staff,” Eberflus said of Claypool. “Just a few minor things that he’s working with. … He’s not in a time crunch, and we can get him fully healthy working into the summer because we have 40 days when we break from here to get ready for that report at training camp.”
Injuries Complicate Already Rocky Relationship Between Chase Claypool, Bears
Wide receiver Chase Claypool has not performed the way the Chicago Bears had hoped since trading for him during the 2022 regular season.
That time crunch Eberflus wasn’t concerned about has now arrived, as the more practice Claypool misses, the less chance he has to develop chemistry with franchise cornerstone/QB Justin Fields.
A lack of chemistry and a lack of familiarity with Chicago’s offense were primary stabs at explanations for why Claypool struggled so mightily after the Bears surrendered what became the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to acquire him from the Pittsburgh Steelers at last year’s trade deadline. The wideout caught just 14 passes and gained a mere 140 yards across seven games for the Bears last season, per Pro Football Reference. He also failed to find the end zone.
Pushing the narrative of a lack of experience as the cause for Claypool’s problems would serve as a better argument if the receiver hadn’t regressed in each of his three professional campaigns. The notion has become even more precarious considering the Bears have issues with Claypool’s work ethic, as reported by Marc Silverman of ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy on June 14.
It has even been suggested this summer that the Bears should cut Claypool ahead of the season and consider his trade price a sunk cost. That tactic still feels drastic at this juncture because of Claypool’s age (25) and physical skill set. The former second-round pick is entering the final season of his four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal and remains financially viable in Chicago in 2023 regardless of performance.
A more likely scenario is that the Bears will hold onto Claypool and try to incorporate him into the offense in a meaningful way early this season. If he comes on strong, the team will have the option of holding onto him and trying to work out a long-term deal.
Solid play on Claypool’s part will also increase his trade value, which may allow the Bears to get some return for the asset should they decide the best path forward is to sever ties with the wideout, either at the trade deadline or during next offseason.