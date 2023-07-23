Bears Place Controversial Wideout on PUP List Ahead of Camp

The Chicago Bears are set to begin training camp this week, but they will do so with one of their top wide receivers standing on the sidelines.

Field Yates of ESPN reported via Twitter on Sunday, July 23, that the Bears had designated wideout Chase Claypool as physically unable to perform (PUP).

The Bears have placed WR Chase Claypool on the PUP list.

“The Bears have placed WR Chase Claypool on the PUP list,” Yates wrote.

Chase Claypool’s Injury Concerns Remain Unknown, as Does Return Timetable

Yates did not provide any details on the wideout’s precise health issue or the potential timeline for his return. However, Claypool dealt with undisclosed injury problems back in June, which caused him to miss several weeks of organized team activities (OTAs).

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus described Claypool’s issues as “minor” during a media session on June 13, adding to the uncertainty of whether the receiver is battling a nagging problem or if something newer and more acute has surfaced in the meantime.

“He’s dealing with a few things, working with the training staff,” Eberflus said of Claypool. “Just a few minor things that he’s working with. … He’s not in a time crunch, and we can get him fully healthy working into the summer because we have 40 days when we break from here to get ready for that report at training camp.”