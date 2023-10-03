AFC, NFC Powerhouses Linked to Possible Chase Claypool Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are top teams to watch in a possible trade for Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, according to NFL insider Matt Lombardo of Fan Buzz. Just don’t expect the Bears to get much in return for the veteran receiver.

“No one is going to pay a high price for Chase Claypool,” an NFC East said about the situation, per Lombardo. “I don’t know which teams would even really need him. But, if you look at teams like Philadelphia or Kansas City, maybe even Detroit … Teams making championship runs could view him as a quality backup or depth piece.”

It has been less than a full calendar year since Chicago’s general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Claypool, but it’s looking as though the team may soon be ready to cut its losses and sever ties with the 25-year-old receiver.

Bears Trying to Trade Chase Claypool According to Multiple Reports

As for the Chase Claypool situation? Let's sum it up succinctly. It seems highly unlikely that Claypool will be back in a Bears uniform. Ever. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) October 2, 2023

In an October 2 appearance on ESPN 1000’s Kap & J. Hood, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was asked whether the Bears are going to try to trade Claypool, and he didn’t exactly shut down the idea.

“Ryan makes all transactions and does all things of that nature and we’ll see where it goes from there,” Eberflus said, referencing Poles. Eberflus also stated Claypool wouldn’t be with the team this week as it prepares for its Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders.

After the team made the wideout a healthy scratch for it’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos, trade rumors went into high gear. Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday that the Bears were trying to trade Claypool, while insider Jordan Schultz also reported on October 1 that Poles “has been actively calling teams he believes are in the market for a receiver,” and is searching for a fifth- or sixth-round pick in return. That’s likely too high of an ask.

Based on Claypool’s recent issues alone, it’s doubtful Chicago will get much for the former second-round pick.

Claypool had a slow start after the Bears traded for him, and the hope was for him to hit the ground running this season. That hasn’t happened. Instead, Claypool has already apologized to his teammates for his lack of effort in Chicago’s Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers while also saying the team’s coaches weren’t incorporating or using him in the right way weeks later.

Chiefs Feel Like Stronger Candidate Than the Eagles

Report: Among the teams that could view #Bears WR Chase Claypool as a depth piece or quality backup are the #Chiefs, #Eagles and #Lions, according NFC East scout, via @MattLombardoNFL Which team should go get Claypool? The scout said: "No one is going to pay a high price for… https://t.co/oapnjvmLLE pic.twitter.com/TrROXoWGQI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2023

Poles has ties to both the Chiefs and the Eagles. He has worked with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman before, when the Bears sent pass rusher Robert Quinn to Philly in late October of 2022. Chicago’s current assistant GM Ian Cunningham also served as director of player personnel for the Eagles before coming to Chicago.

While the Bears undoubtedly have ties to the Eagles, Philadelphia already has a solid receiving corps, and might not want to disrupt team chemistry considering it is currently 4-0.

The Chiefs seem like a better fit. Poles served as a executive and scouting director for Kansas City from 2009 until 2021, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a group of receivers highlighted by Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson. Adding Claypool to give Mahomes another threat at WR feels like a definite possibility.

“If there is one general manager and organization that have seemingly prided themselves on flipping mid-to-late-round draft picks to acquire a player with a first-round pedigree to try to get the most out of their potential, it’s Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs,” Lombardo noted.

In 10 games with the Bears, Claypool has caught 18 passes on 43 targets for 191 yards and a touchdown. We’ll see if the Bears can cut their losses and still get some minimal draft capital in return.