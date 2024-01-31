Bears Adding 3 More to Staff, Including Former Packers Coach & Ex-NFL Running Back

The Chicago Bears are adding three new coaches to their offensive staff.

First, ESPN insider Courtney Cronin reported that Chicago is hiring Chris Beatty to be the team’s new wide receivers coach, replacing the recently-fired Tyke Tolbert.

Then, NFL insider Tom Peliserro reported the Bears were adding former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown as their pass game coordinator. The final hire was revealed by Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, who noted via X that the Bears are adding Chad Morton as their new running backs coach.

All three have strong coaching backgrounds and, at least on paper, should give Chicago a well-rounded staff on the offensive side of the ball.

A Look at New Bears RBs Coach Chad Morton

A former fifth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints, the Southern Cal product has worked as an assistant within the #NFL since 2009.

Morton, 46, is a former running back who was a standout at USC for four seasons before getting drafted in the fifth round by the New Orleans Saints in 2000. He spent seven years in the league, playing from 2000 until 2006. He has been coaching in the NFL in some capacity since 2009.

Morton was a special teams assistant for the Green Bay Packers during their Super Bowl run in 2010, so he has been a part of a championship squad.

He moved on to Seattle after five years in Green Bay, where he connected with current Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. The former running back also returned kicks in his playing days, so he has a solid knowledge base in special teams, as well.

Here is a look at the evolution of Morton’s coaching career:

Green Bay Packers: Coaching administrator (2009)

Green Bay Packers: Special teams assistant (2010-2013)

Seattle Seahawks: Special teams assistant (2014)

Seattle Seahawks: Running backs assistant (2015-2016)

Seattle Seahawks: Running backs coach (2017-2021)

Seattle Seahawks: Run game coordinator/running backs coach (2022-2023)

Pass Game Coordinator Thomas Brown Brings Loads of Experience to the Bears

The #Bears now have both Shane Waldron and Thomas Brown on the same offensive staff. I love it https://t.co/ivXEseEONl — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 31, 2024

Brown played college football at Georgia from 2004 until 2007. Like Morton, he was also a RB with experience returning kicks. He played three seasons in the NFL, spending time with the Atlanta Falcons and the Cleveland Browns.

The Bears also interviewed the 37-year-old Brown for their OC position, but ultimately settled on Waldron. A member of the Sean McVay coaching tree, Brown and Waldron worked together under McVay with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

In a poll conducted during the 2023 season, NFL players voted Brown as one of the top offensive coordinators in the league (he was ranked No. 2 in the poll).

Brown also spent the 2023 season working with rookie quarterback Bryce Young, so that experience could come in handy if the Bears draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.

Here’s a look at Brown’s coaching resumé:

Georgia: Strength and conditioning coach (2011)

Chattanooga: Running backs coach (2012)

Marshall: Running backs coach (2013)

Wisconsin: Running backs coach (2014)

Georgia: Running backs coach (2015)

Miami (FL): Offensive coordinator and running backs coach (2016–2018)

South Carolina: Running backs coach (2019)

Los Angeles Rams: Running backs coach (2020)

Los Angeles Rams: Assistant head coach and running backs coach (2021)

Los Angeles Rams: Assistant head coach and tight ends coach (2022)

Carolina Panthers: Offensive coordinator (2023)

A Brief Look at Bears WR Coach Chris Beatty

The Bears have hired Chris Beatty as their new wide receivers coach, per source. Beatty coached DJ Moore at Maryland (2016-17). — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 30, 2024

Beatty, 50, played his college ball at East Tennessee State University. He spent two years playing wide receiver in the Canadian Football League in the mid-1990s before choosing to become a coach.

His most notable connection in the Windy City is WR DJ Moore, who he coached at the University of Maryland for two years (2016-2017). In recent years, he has worked with two standout receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

While Tolbert had juggled the roles of both WRs coach and pass game coordinator, the Bears now have two very well-respected coaches to fill those roles.

Here’s a look at where Beatty has coached previously:

Hampton: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2006)

Northern Illinois: Running backs coach (2007)

West Virginia: Running backs coach/slot receivers coach (2008–2010)

Vanderbilt: Wide receivers coach/recruiting coordinator (2011)

Illinois: Co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2012)

Wisconsin: Wide receivers coach (2013)

Wisconsin: Wide receivers coach/recruiting coordinator (2014)

Virginia: Assistant head coach/running backs coach (2015)

Maryland: Wide receivers coach (2016)

Maryland: Associate head coach/wide receivers coach (2017)

Maryland: Associate head coach/co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach (2018)

University of Pittsburgh: Wide receivers coach (2019–2020)

Los Angeles Chargers: Wide receivers coach (2021-2023)