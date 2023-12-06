$80 Million Chiefs Star Warned to Avoid Bears in Free Agency

Chris Jones Perfect Fit for Chicago Bears

Jones is exactly the type of free agent Chicago needs.

The Bears are last in total sacks through 13 weeks with just 17 as a team. They finished last in the category in 2022 as well, producing only 20 sacks.

Jones, a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection, has tallied 72.5 sacks from the defensive tackle position across his 7.5-year NFL career. He tied a personal best with 15.5 sacks last season and has 7.5 in 11 games played in 2023, per Pro Football Reference.

His dual ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks and defend against the run has earned him an overall player grade of 80.9, good enough to rank him 11th at the position out 126 players who have played enough snaps to qualify this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Bears Can Afford to Add Talent like Chris Jones

Chicago’s willingness to trade its 2024 second-round pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for Sweat, and the subsequent decision to pay him $98 million on a four-year extension, indicates that the Bears are willing to pay a premium for a player like Jones with a rare skill set.

Jones signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs in 2020 and has a projected market value of $29 million annually going forward, per Spotrac. Chicago can afford to take on a contract in that range for the right player, as the team has a projected $63.5 million in available salary cap space in 2024.

The significant question that remains is whether a team like the Bears can convince a player of Jones’ caliber that he can not only cash in by coming to Chicago, but that he can win at a high level as well. The answer is coming soon enough.