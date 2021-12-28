Bears Coach Calls Out Veteran Starter: ‘Going to Be an Important Offseason’

The 2021 season has not been an ideal year for Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

After opting out in 2020, Goldman returned to the team this year, but not without a few question marks surrounding his slow start. The interior defensive lineman missed the first three games of the season due to minor injuries, and it took him a while to get going.

“If you don’t do something for a long time, it’s just getting your feet wet,” Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai said about Goldman in November, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Seeing the speed of the game, the timing of the game; addressing the blocks; making sure your eyes are in the right spot; making sure your hand placement and footwork are in the right spot. And that takes time. That takes reps.”

Now, over a month later and with just two more games left in the regular season, Goldman is being called out by another Bears coach.

This Will Be ‘Important Offseason’ for Goldman

Bears defensive line coach Chris Rumph, who will be leaving after the season to be a linebackers coach at Florida according to a report by The Athletic, spoke to the media on December 27, and he called out Goldman specifically as someone who needed to work on his game this offseason.

“This is going to be an important offseason for him to get his body right and to get his mind right, and be the dominant guy he’s capable of being,” Rumph said, per Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote.

Goldman, who turns 28 in January, has a career-low 44.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus so far this season. In 12 games (eight starts), he has 19 tackles (one for loss) a sack, seven hurries, eight pressures and one QB hit.

Next year is the final year of his contract with the team, and the Bears could save $6.6 million in cap space by cutting or trading him.

Goldman Remains Respected By Bears Teammates

The Bears have a big decision to make when it comes to keeping him around next year. Chicago has just under $43 million in cap space in 2022, and the team wouldn’t mind increasing that number as much as possible.

Once the team’s most formidable run-stuffer, Goldman has been unable to plug up the middle much since returning to the lineup. The Bears are allowing 124.1 yards rushing per game this season, up from the 113.4 yards they allowed last year without him.

Despite his off season, however, Goldman still has the respect of his teammates.

“You got a nose that can take on double teams — that’s a thousand pounds and make it look easy and shed blocks and make it hard for those running backs to get out of the backfield — it’s hell for those guards and those centers,” All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack said about what Goldman means to the team’s defense, via Sports Illustrated. “Just understanding his strengths, he brings all the intangibles.”

Based on Rumph’s comments, though, this offseason could be huge for the veteran nose tackle.

