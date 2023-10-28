Trade Pitch Nets Bears $20 Million CB, Former 1st-Rounder

The Chicago Bears aren’t a likely playoff candidate this season, but they still have reason to be active ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

As a rebuilding franchise with deficiencies across the roster, the Bears need to look at all opportunities to improve for the years to come. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Friday, October 27, suggested the team consider adding a former first-round talent who hasn’t overachieved in his first two stops but has been a proven contributor.

Chicago is still rebuilding. While it considers selling off veteran pieces, it should consider bringing in young players with upside, such as [Carolina] Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson. The 2020 first-round pick didn’t work out for the Jacksonville Jaguars and hasn’t become a star in Carolina. However, he’s only 25 years old and has flashed some potential — he had six passes defended and two interceptions last season. Assuming the Bears are able to extend budding star Jaylon Johnson, they should look for another young up-and-comer to start opposite him. Henderson isn’t at that level yet, but Chicago could audition him over the second half of the season before making a long-term decision in 2024 free agency. Henderson has appeared in 43 games across his four-year NFL career, earning 30 starts. He has tallied 162 tackles, 16 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles over that span, per Pro Football Reference.