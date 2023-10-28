Trade Pitch Nets Bears $20 Million CB, Former 1st-Rounder

The Chicago Bears aren’t a likely playoff candidate this season, but they still have reason to be active ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
As a rebuilding franchise with deficiencies across the roster, the Bears need to look at all opportunities to improve for the years to come. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Friday, October 27, suggested the team consider adding a former first-round talent who hasn’t overachieved in his first two stops but has been a proven contributor.
Chicago is still rebuilding. While it considers selling off veteran pieces, it should consider bringing in young players with upside, such as [Carolina] Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson.
The 2020 first-round pick didn’t work out for the Jacksonville Jaguars and hasn’t become a star in Carolina. However, he’s only 25 years old and has flashed some potential — he had six passes defended and two interceptions last season.
Assuming the Bears are able to extend budding star Jaylon Johnson, they should look for another young up-and-comer to start opposite him. Henderson isn’t at that level yet, but Chicago could audition him over the second half of the season before making a long-term decision in 2024 free agency.
Henderson has appeared in 43 games across his four-year NFL career, earning 30 starts. He has tallied 162 tackles, 16 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles over that span, per Pro Football Reference.
C.J. Henderson Offers Depth to Young Bears Secondary
One element Knox isn’t taking into account is the duo of rookie cornerbacks the Bears drafted in April. Second-rounder Tyrique Stevenson has been the second starter opposite Johnson, while fifth-round pick Terell Smith has earned two starts of his own.
Still, Chicago’s secondary has struggled more than it has excelled in 2023 and injuries have been an ongoing issue. Smith is currently sidelined with a diagnosis of mononucleosis.
A trade for Henderson doesn’t necessarily mean a demotion for either Stevenson or Smith. What it would almost certainly mean, however, is more depth in a secondary that can clearly use it as well as another first-round talent in the cornerback room.
Trading for C.J. Henderson Now Allows Bears Options in Upcoming Offseason
The Jaguars selected Henderson No. 9 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He lasted just one full year with the team before Jacksonville traded him to Carolina in September 2021. Henderson is playing on the fourth and final season of his $20.5 million rookie contract with the Panthers in 2023.
Carolina chose not to exercise its fifth-year option on Henderson’s deal, which means he will hit free agency in March. Spotrac projects Henderson’s market value at $8.4 million annually over a new two-year deal, which is relatively moderate considering the amount of the CB’s rookie contract and his pedigree as a former first-round pick.
If Chicago sees Henderson as a fit, the team can attempt to re-sign him ahead of, or during, the 2024 offseason. If not, the Bears can let him walk with no financial penalty and reset with the young group of players already in place across the secondary.