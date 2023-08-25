Bears Send WR/Return Man to IR, Waive 2nd Pass-Catcher

The Chicago Bears closed the week of practice losing not one, but two wide receivers due to injury.

The bigger loss of the two is hybrid WR/return specialist Dante Pettis, who the Bears sent to the injured reserve (IR) list. Teams are not yet required to disclose details of injuries and chose not to do so when announcing Pettis’ designation on Friday, August 25. Because of that, Pettis’ specific condition and how much of the regular season he is likely to miss both remain unknown.

Chicago also waived wide receiver Joe Reed with an injury designation, according to the same release published to the team’s official website.

Dante Pettis Injury Presents Opportunity for Bears WR Velus Jones Jr.

The Bears brought Pettis back on a one-year, $1.2 million deal ahead of his age-28 season. The former 2018 second-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers joined the Bears in 2022, appearing in all 17 games. Pettis caught 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns on 41 targets. He also returned 18 punts for a total of 163 yards, per Pro Football Reference.

While injury is never good news for anyone, Pettis’ departure to IR undoubtedly strengthens the roster position of second-year wideout and return man Velus Jones Jr. Jones underwhelmed during his rookie campaign after Chicago spent a third-round pick to acquire him. Most notably, Jones fumbled three punts during the 2022 regular season and was relieved of his return duties because of it.

Jones has been the subject of trade speculation after the Bears dealt for wide receiver Chase Claypool at last year’s trade deadline, acquired wideout D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers this spring and drafted rookie pass-catcher Tyler Scott in the fourth round.

The best chance for Jones to remain rostered in Chicago is to do so as the team’s primary return man. Pettis’ presence, along with Scott’s potential in this regard, threatened Jones’ chances to secure that position. Now, however, the threat Pettis presented has been removed — at least temporarily.

Joe Reed Never Got Off Ground After Joining Chicago Bears

The Bears added Reed in January on a futures contract. The Los Angles Chargers drafted Reed in the fifth round back in 2020. It was the only season in which the wide receiver/return man saw regular season action.

Reed played in 11 games that year, returning 21 kickoffs for a total of 435 yards. He also carried the ball five times for 29 yards and a touchdown and saw one target in the passing game, though he never recorded a reception.

He remained with the Chargers organization following that season, most recently as a member of the team’s practice squad in 2022 after being waived during last summer’s final round of roster cuts.

The presence of Reed on the Bears’ preseason roster also presented competition for Jones in the return game, serving as yet another indicator that the special teams staff isn’t sold on his long-term prospects in that regard.

Jones caught more ire from Bears fans earlier this month after fumbling yet another punt, this time during the team’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.