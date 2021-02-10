David Montgomery’s Cryptic Message Fuels Bears Trade Rumors

David Montgomery might have accidentally given some Chicago Bears fans heart palpitations on Wednesday afternoon, thanks to a misunderstood tweet that seemed to suggest the lead running back could be on his way out of town.

With trade rumors already swirling about Carson Wentz, Bears fans have been wondering — and worrying — about what current pieces general manager Ryan Pace might consider shipping out in a deal that would bring the Philadelphia Eagles’ star quarterback to Chicago.

Turns out, all Montogomery needed to do to inadvertently dump fuel on the fire was tweet out a positive message about the city … in the past tense.

“Playing in Chicago has been fun and I met some great people along the way!!” Montgomery wrote in a since-deleted tweet, clarifying his intended message with a follow-up tweet after fans on Twitter began panicking.

Y’all took that completely wrong! It was not intended in the purpose of football! HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BALL! I love Chicago and I’m ready to be here for a long time and win a lot of games 🤦🏾‍♂️‼️ — David Montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) February 10, 2021

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Bears Newsletter!

Montgomery’s Value Too High to Ditch

Montgomery has been one of the Bears’ most reliable weapons since they landed him in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, amassing 1,959 rushing yards, 623 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns over his first two seasons in Chicago. He has also shown steady improvements each year, running past the 1,000-yard mark in his most recent outing with more than half of his yardage gained after contact.

Needless to say, it would be a huge surprise if Pace decided to package his young running back in a deal meant to fix the Bears’ offensive woes. Yes, Montgomery could theoretically return some great value as an accomplished back with two years left on his rookie contract, but that is also exactly why a win-now Chicago squad can’t afford to consider giving him up for anything less than a bonafide superstar.

Montgomery is currently set to carry a $1.11 million cap hit through the 2021 season, chump change for an effective running back in today’s high-priced market. The day will come when the Bears will have to decide if Montgomery is worth signing to a larger-value second contract but likely not until at least 2022.

READ NEXT: QB Swap May Be Coming in Bears’ Rumors Blockbuster Trade