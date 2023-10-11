Bears Predicted to Make Play for ‘Field-Stretching’ Panthers WR

The Chicago Bears are likely going to be looking for a new wide receiver in the 2024 free agent market after their trade for Chase Claypool did not pan out, and Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger believes he’s found an ideal option.

Following Week 5’s slate of games, Spielberger predicted one free agent target and one draft target for all 32 teams in 2024 based on current roster needs and identified Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark as someone whom the Bears could pursue to serve as a complement opposite No. 1 receiver D.J. Moore next season.

“Chark’s field-stretching ability at 6-foot-4 with a 4.34-second 40-yard dash helps out any offense he goes to,” Spielberger wrote. “His average depth of target and yards per reception numbers are always near the top of the league, an element that could benefit a Chicago Bears offense with D.J. Moore winning primarily in the intermediate area.

“Chark had four receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, including a 47-yard snag for six, and added another touchdown in Week 5.”

The Bears currently have fourth-year Darnell Mooney in place as their No. 2 receiver, but the 25-year-old is a pending free agent and has not done much through the first five games to help his extension case with just eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. If Chicago decides not to bring him back, they would have plenty of reason to go back to the well and sign another veteran who can bring quality experience to their lineup.

Could Bears Instead Find Next Starting WR in Draft?

The Bears will have options for adding another veteran to their 2024 receiving picture whether it be extending Mooney and signing another wide receiver in free agency. Depending on where their pair of first-round draft selections end up, though, they might have a golden opportunity to add a new starter through next spring’s draft.

The boldest prediction for the Bears right now is Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. He is unanimously considered the top receiving prospect in the 2024 class and could very well be the first non-quarterback off the board. If the Bears decide against drafting a new quarterback in 2024 and end up with one — or multiple — picks inside the top three, he would be a slam-dunk choice who would supercharge their offense.

If the Bears are not lucky enough to have Harrison fall into their laps or need to use their top pick on a quarterback, they will still have one other first-rounder to consider using on a receiver. Harrison’s teammate, Emeka Egbuka, could be an option as Keon Coleman (Florida State), Malik Nabors (LSU) or Rome Odunze (Washington).

Darnell Mooney Has Zero Catches in 3 Games So Far

The Bears have been upfront about their desire to keep Mooney. General manager Ryan Poles has previously said he “loves” Mooney’s fit with their offense and denied rumors back in August that they were shopping him around on the trade market. If he wants to stick around, though, he is going to need to be more of a factor in the final 12 games.

Mooney caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers and seemed to be off to the right type of start for the Bears, but he went on to finish with zero catches in three of his next four games, including in the win over Washington. Mooney gets some slack for Weeks 2 and 3, as he was injured in the first and received just one target in the second, but he was targetted four times against the Commanders and was unable to come down with a single one.

Now, the Bears have been finding their groove in the passing game over the past two weeks, and Mooney’s production could pick up if they keep their foot on the gas, but it is still not the most encouraging start for someone looking to earn a new contract.