DJ Moore Sends Clear Message to Bears on How to Use No. 1 Pick

The Chicago Bears own the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and wide receiver DJ Moore hasn’t been shy about what he thinks the team ought to do with it.

Moore appeared on the Wednesday, January 10 edition of the St. Brown Bros Podcast hosted by his teammate and fellow Bears wideout Equanimeous St. Brown and his brother Amon Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions. During the episode, Moore spoke again on how he believes the team should use the No. 1 pick.

DJ Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown are confident in what the Bears should do 👀 https://t.co/WZ7tRX9r66 pic.twitter.com/jD6U1pojvs — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 10, 2024

“I think we should trade back,” Moore said.

“It worked out the first time,” Equanimeous St. Brown responded.

Bears Acquired DJ Moore, Draft Haul in Last Trade of No. 1 Draft Pick

St. Brown was alluding in his comment to Chicago’s acquisition of Moore via a trade with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. Moore hauled in 96 catches for 1,364 yards and 8 touchdowns this season, all career-high totals, per Pro Football Reference.

The Bears also picked up the the No. 9 selection in 2023, a first-rounder that turned out to be the No. 1 pick in 2024 and two second-round selections in the same trade with Carolina. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin and Jeremy Fowler reported on January 2 the Bears could get even more this time around by trading back just a few picks.

“Several executives agree Chicago could net more than it did in the Panthers trade, and from a prospective trade partner already picking in the top five,” Cronin and Fowler wrote. “Those execs believe the price to get to No. 1 could be two future first-rounders on top of this year’s pick, along with a variation of a Day 2 pick and/or a premium veteran player on a manageable contract.”

DJ Moore Outspoken Proponent of Bears QB Justin Fields

Beyond the kind of haul the Bears could get to develop the roster around Fields, Moore has been unequivocal in his belief in Fields and support for him as the team’s quarterback of the future.

“For Justin to be here? It’ll be amazing,” Moore said, per NBC Sports Chicago. “Nobody really wants to start all the way over and … have a losing season again.”

Moore acknowledged that the Bears could land a player like Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick in the draft, though there is no guarantee.

“You could have that kind of season. You never know,” Moore added. “It’s a hit or miss.”

Still, Moore continued to support Fields during his exit interview with head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles on Monday.

“I brought him up, of course,” Moore said of Fields as a topic in the meeting, per a report from Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “I mean, he’s the quarterback of the Chicago Bears until otherwise, and I don’t think that’s changing anytime soon. We’ll see.”

Quarterbacks Caleb Williams of USC and Drake Maye of North Carolina are the top two projected picks in this year’s draft class, which is one of the most talented at the position in recent memory.