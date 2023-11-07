Bears Urged to Save Up for Dolphins’ Projected $68 Million Free Agent

The Chicago Bears will enter next offseason with a huge question mark at the center position. It will likely be one of the team’s top priorities in free agency, and Matt Holder of Bleacher Report has an intriguing candidate for the team to consider: offensive lineman Connor Williams of the Miami Dolphins.

Williams is in his sixth year in the league. He has yet to be named an All-Pro or get voted into the Pro Bowl, but he has quietly become one of the most underrated O-linemen in the NFL.

“Signing Williams in free agency would give the offense an upgrade at the position and someone who has a brighter future with the club as he doesn’t turn 27 until May,” Holder wrote on November 6. “Also, he hadn’t allowed a sack through the first eight weeks of the season, according to Pro Football Focus, which would be a welcomed sight in the Windy City.”

Connor Williams Wants to Be Compensated Among League’s Best Centers

Connor Williams: 84.0 run blocking grade this season 🐬 1st among Dolphins linemen

🐬 3rd among all Centers pic.twitter.com/QEwqmEatyd — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) November 2, 2023

It has become clear through his actions that Williams wants to be paid among the best at his position. He didn’t attend Miami’s mandatory minicamp in the hopes of holding out to sign an extension. That subjected him to a $93,000 fine, and ultimately, no resolution was met.

Per Omar Kelly of Sports Illustrated, Williams’ agent Drew Rosenhaus said on WSVN’s Sports Xtra in July that the Dolphins prioritized the contract extension of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, leaving Williams to wait until next offseason. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season.

According to Spotrac, Williams is projected to sign a five-year deal worth just under $68 million. That would put him at $13.5 million per year and make him one of the top-3 highest-paid centers in the NFL.

Two-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow of the Detroit Lions also makes $13.5 million annually. Ragnow is the league’s second-highest paid snapper behind Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, the highest paid center in the NFL ($14.25 million per season).

Bears O-Line Could Use a Solid Center

Connor Williams since joining the #Dolphins last season: – 4th in overall grade among centers (80.5)

– 2nd in run-blocking grade (89.2) We saw how important he was to the team when he missed the Buffalo game#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/hSEp39udnA — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) October 11, 2023

So far this season, Williams has an 81.6 run blocking grade and a 70.6 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. In 174 pass block snaps this year, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound center has allowed just two hurries and a lone QB hit. He has yet to give up a sack.

As Holder noted, Williams is an extremely versatile lineman, and his versatility would certainly appeal to the Bears. He played left guard up until the 2021 season, also taking snaps at right guard as a rookie in 2018. A former second-round pick out of Texas by the Dallas Cowboys, Williams has performed better than ever since moving over to center in 2022.

A groin strain has limited Williams to five games this season, but he has been a durable player since entering the league in 2018. He has played in 79 games (73 starts) for the Cowboys and Dolphins.

In 3,015 pass rush snaps played in his career, he has allowed 14 sacks and 13 QB hits (stats via PFF). Five of those sacks came during his rookie season, so he has shown tangible improvement the longer he has been in the league.

At 26, Williams is still young, so the Bears would be getting a talented player just entering his prime. Chicago will also have the money to pay him. Per Over the Cap, the Bears are set to have over $82 million in cap space next season — and that’s with new DE Montez Sweat’s contract in the books.